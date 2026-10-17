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'सीटी बजी और मची भगदड़...', कोलकाता दुर्गा पंडाल हादसे पर बंगाल के मंत्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- अफवाह ने ले ली कई बेकसूरों की जान

Kolkata Stampede News: कोलकाता के चोरबागन दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल भगदड़ में 17 की मौत. बंगाल के मंत्री उमेश राय ने बताया कि सीटी बजाकर या घोषणा कर भीड़ को अंदर भड़काया गया था. आगे पढ़ें मंत्री ने क्या क्या बताया...

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पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री उमेश राय घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे.(Photo:Screengrab)
पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री उमेश राय घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे.(Photo:Screengrab)

कोलकाता के उत्तरी इलाके में स्थित चर्चित चोरबागन दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में महासप्तमी के पावन अवसर पर एक  दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया. पंडाल में अचानक मची भगदड़ के कारण 17 लोगों की जान चली गई है, जबकि करीब 40 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं. घटना के बाद राज्य सरकार हरकत में आ गई है और तमाम वीआईपी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं. सीटी की आवाज और अफवाह से मची भगदड़...

राज्य के मंत्री उमेश राय ने बताया कि यह एक अत्यंत दुखद घटना है. महासप्तमी के मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल देखने निकले थे. इसी दौरान अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हो गई, जिससे बचने के लिए भारी संख्या में लोग चोरबागन पंडाल के पास शरण लेने के लिए जमा हो गए.

मंत्री उमेश राय ने खुलासा किया, "इसी अफरा-तफरी के बीच किसी ने शायद सीटी बजाकर या कोई घोषणा करके लोगों को पंडाल के अंदर जाने के लिए उकसाया. इस  संकेत या अफवाह के बाद पंडाल में अचानक लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी, जिससे भगदड़ मच गई." 

प्रशासनिक राहत और मुख्यमंत्री का अस्पताल दौरा

घटना की खबर मिलते ही पूरा प्रशासनिक अमला मौके पर दौड़ पड़ा. घायलों को तुरंत रेस्क्यू कर अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक फिलहाल सभी घायलों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है और वे तेजी से रिकवर कर रहे हैं. अब तक मृतकों में से 6 लोगों की पहचान की जा चुकी है.

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महासप्तमी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं.(Photo:PTI)

मुख्यमंत्री की मौजूदगी

मुख्यमंत्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी खुद पिछले ढाई घंटे से अस्पताल में मौजूद हैं और उपचाराधीन लोगों व उनके परिजनों से मिलकर ढांढस बंधा रही हैं. इस भीषण त्रासदी के मद्देनजर सरकार ने अपने सभी आगामी कार्यक्रम तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द कर दिए हैं.

भीड़ के दबाव और अफवाह ने ले ली कई बेकसूरों की जान.(Photo:PTI)

सरकार ने साफ किया है कि दुख की इस घड़ी में पूरा प्रशासन और सरकार प्रभावित परिवारों के साथ पूरी मजबूती से खड़ी है. घायलों को बेहतरीन इलाज मुहैया कराया जा रहा है ताकि वे जल्द से जल्द ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट सकें.

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