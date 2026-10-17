'सीटी बजी और मची भगदड़...', कोलकाता दुर्गा पंडाल हादसे पर बंगाल के मंत्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- अफवाह ने ले ली कई बेकसूरों की जान

कोलकाता के उत्तरी इलाके में स्थित चर्चित चोरबागन दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में महासप्तमी के पावन अवसर पर एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया. पंडाल में अचानक मची भगदड़ के कारण 17 लोगों की जान चली गई है, जबकि करीब 40 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं. घटना के बाद राज्य सरकार हरकत में आ गई है और तमाम वीआईपी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं. सीटी की आवाज और अफवाह से मची भगदड़...

राज्य के मंत्री उमेश राय ने बताया कि यह एक अत्यंत दुखद घटना है. महासप्तमी के मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल देखने निकले थे. इसी दौरान अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हो गई, जिससे बचने के लिए भारी संख्या में लोग चोरबागन पंडाल के पास शरण लेने के लिए जमा हो गए.

मंत्री उमेश राय ने खुलासा किया, "इसी अफरा-तफरी के बीच किसी ने शायद सीटी बजाकर या कोई घोषणा करके लोगों को पंडाल के अंदर जाने के लिए उकसाया. इस संकेत या अफवाह के बाद पंडाल में अचानक लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी, जिससे भगदड़ मच गई."

#WATCH | Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident | West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai says, "This is a deeply painful and tragic incident. Today, on the occasion of Maha Saptami, a large number of people had stepped out to visit Durga Puja pandals. At this particular pandal in Chorbagan, a sudden downpour prompted a large crowd to seek shelter. Amid the confusion, someone—whether by blowing a whistle or making an announcement—prompted a large number of people to rush into the pandal...The sudden influx of people into the pandal led to the stampede. It is a tragic incident. 17 people have lost their lives, and 25 have been injured. The injured have been taken to various hospitals for proper medical care, and all of them are currently in stable condition. We have cancelled all our scheduled programmes for tomorrow, including those involving the Home Minister, other ministers, MLAs and the Chief Minister. Our entire government stands with the affected families during this time of grief...Six of the deceased have been identified so far, while the Chief Minister is personally reaching out to those currently undergoing treatment. We hope that all 25 injured people recover soon and return home. The Chief Minister has been at the hospital for the past two and a half hours. Upon receiving news of the incident, the entire administrative machinery swung into action..."