रॉबर्ट कियोसाकी सोशल मीडिया पर खासे एक्टिव रहते हैं और अपनी पोस्ट के जरिए निवेशकों को सलाह देते रहते हैं, जो तेजी से वायरल होती हैं. मशहूर किताब 'रिच डैड पुअर डैड' के लेखक ने एक नई पोस्ट ट्विटर (अब एक्स) पर शेयर की है और इसमें अपनी चेतावनी को दोहराया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि जो दुनिया का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा क्रैश सामने है और ये 2008 से भी बड़ा है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सोना-चांदी की कीमतें क्रैश होने के बीच बताया है कि वो इनकी खरीदारी क्यों कर रहे हैं?

सोना-चांदी क्रैश, फिर क्यों खरीदारी?

Robert Kiyosaki Viral Post पर नजर डालें, तो उन्होंने इसमें कहा है कि मैं असली सोना, चांदी, बिटकॉइन और इथेरियम खरीद रहा हूं, इनके ईटीएफ नहीं. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने गोल्ड-सिल्वर प्राइस क्रैश के बीच इस खरीदारी के पीछे की वजह भी बताई है. उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, समस्या की शुरुआत फेड (Fed) से होती है और ब्लैक रॉक (Blackrock) जैसे दुनिया के इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंक, हमारे ही पैसों के ज़रिए हमारी संपत्ति चुरा रहे हैं.

कियोसाकी के मुताबिक, 'हमारी सरकारें कोई मदद नहीं कर रहीं, अमेरिकी ट्रेजरी के नेता और कमजोर नौकरशाह बस अपनी नौकरी बचाने में लगे रहते हैं, वे सिर्फ खुद को बचा रहे हैं, आपको, आपके परिवार को, आपकी नौकरी को या आपके रिटायरमेंट को नहीं. डूबती हुई अमेरिकी अर्थव्यवस्था को बचाने की तो बात ही छोड़ दीजिए. यही कारण है कि मैं और ज्यादा सोना, चांदी, बिटकॉइन, इथेरियम, रियल एस्टेट प्रॉपर्टी और तेल खरीद रहा हूं.'

कियोसाकी बोले- बहुत बड़ा क्रैश

Gold-Silver की खरीदारी करने की वजह के साथ ही उन्होंने अपनी ग्लोबल क्रैश वॉर्निंग को भी दोहराया. उन्होंने बताया कि 'ट्रिलियन डॉलर' (Trillion) का मतलब है 1 के आगे 12 शून्य यानी $1,000,000,000,000 और अमेरिका हर 90 दिनों में 1 ट्रिलियन डॉलर छाप रहा है. वहीं 'क्वाड्रिलियन' (Quadrillion) का मतलब है 1 के आगे 15 शून्य और डेरिवेटिव्स मार्केट को क्वाड्रिलियन में मापा जाता है. जब 2008 में सब-प्राइम मॉर्गेज डेरिवेटिव्स मार्केट क्रैश हुआ था, तो उसके साथ-साथ पूरी दुनिया की अर्थव्यवस्था भी लगभग डूब ही गई थी.

Repeating Lesson: Why I am buying real (no ETFs) gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The problem begins with the Fed. And the worlds investment banks such as Blackrock are stealing our wealth via our money. Our governments are no help. US Treasury leaders, and the gutless beaureauic, job security clinging government leadership are saving themselves…. Not you, your family, your job, your retirement….much less a crashing economy. These are the reasons why I am buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, real estate, and oil. Repeating reason: Trillion is a 1 with 12 zeros after it. $1,000, 000, 000,000 US is printing $1 trillion every 90- days. Quadrillion is a 1 with 15 zeros after it. The derivatives market is measured in quadrillions. When the “sub-prime mortgage” derivatives market crashed in 2008 the world economy nearly went down with it. If you can find a clip of Wolf Blitzer and me on CNN in 2008 calling for Lehman Brothers, one of America’s oldest banks to fail…. I rest my case. This crash we are just now sliding into is much bigger than 2008. Possibly a global depression. I hope I am wrong…. yet if I am right….gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum will push me into the “ultra rich” category. The BIG PRINT is about to begin. If you were to spend $1 a minute it would take 34,000 years to spend $1 trillion. It takes the Fed and Treasury less than a minute to print $1 trillion. In 2026 US is $49 trillion in debt and climbing. AI is going to eat job security like French Fries. VW just laid off 100,000 workers. Europe is rioting. I predicted this in Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2002. Those who heeded the warnings are about to get very rich. What are you going to do after the crash? Go back to school for another degree? Take care. If you really want to increase your financial IQ and join a Cashflow Club. They are all over the world in different languages. Is it time for you to meet proactive positive people who love learning about money and taking educated action for themselves, families, and businesses. Find a Cashflow Club nearest you…or get your own game and start your own Cashflow Club. Please just follow the rules if you want to maximize your learning. Take care…. These are not ordinary times. 🫡