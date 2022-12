Redmi Note सीरीज ने भारत में पूरे किए 8 साल, बिक गए इतने करोड़ स्मार्टफोन्स, जानकर होगी हैरानी

Always believe something wonderful is about to happen & 🅸🆃 🅳🅸🅳!



A 🅱🅸🅶 thank you to 72 Million of you and everyone who made this possible.



There is #NoMiWithoutYou and we wouldn't want it any other way!❤️



We're #𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓖𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓮𝓭... pic.twitter.com/3XGGj9kSwp