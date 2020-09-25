आईपीएल की शुरुआत होते ही भारत की जनता और क्रिकेट के फैन्स के मानो बहार आ गई हो. इस साल आईपीएल दुबई में हो रहा है और भारत की जनता अपनी फेवरेट टीमों को सपोर्ट करने में लगी हुई है. हालांकि विराट कोहली के लिए गुरूवार का दिन बहुत अच्छा नहीं रहा.

गुरूवार को विराट कोहली की टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर का मैच किंग्स XI पंजाब के साथ हुआ था. इस मैच के दौरान कोहली से दो कैच छूट गईं. ऐसे में फैन्स काफी नाराज थे तो वहीं ट्रोल्स ने भी उनका मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया. कोहली की ढीली परफॉरमेंस को देखते हुए कमेंटेटर और पूर्व क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी सुनील गावस्कर ने अनुष्का शर्मा को लेकर कुछ ऐसा बोल दिया, जिसपर अब विरुष्का के फैन्स भड़क गए हैं.

फैन्स ट्रोल्स और अन्य लोगों से विराट कोहली की खराब परफॉरमेंस का ठीकरा अनुष्का शर्मा के सिर पर ना फोड़ने के लिए कह रहे हैं. कई फैन्स का कहना है कि सुनील गावस्कर की कही बात बिल्कुल भी ठीक नहीं थी और उन्हें BCCI से हटाने की बात भी हो रही है. वहीं कई लोग इस बात पर भी जोर दे रहे हैं कि अनुष्का को उनकी प्रेगनेंसी में ट्रोल करना सही नहीं है, खासकर जब उनका कोई रोल ना हो.

Didn't expected this from such a honorable person. In whatever way he told that line he has no right to involve one's personal life for bad performance. Just imagine Sunil Gavaskar sir ,if your wife had been criticised because of your performance!!#AnushkaSharma — Udit Kanoi (@uditkanoi15) September 25, 2020

people trolling anushka sharma for virat performance is the dumb people I have ever met #AnushkaSharma. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/d3p49jDiVj — msd_cult7 (@SaiMadh20372319) September 25, 2020

Why are people trolling Anushka? She’s pregnant guys! She has nothing to do with all this! It’s just a game..you cannot win everyday! Trolling, abusing and circulating memes about her at this time simply for your entertainment is truly disgusting!!#RCB #Anushka #Anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/rwh4L6oEAm — Yogita haryanvi (@HaryanviYogita) September 25, 2020

बता दें कि अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली अपने पहले बच्चे के माता-पिता बनने जा रहे हैं. आईपीएल की शुरुआत से कुछ दिन पहले ही दोनों ने अनुष्का की प्रेगनेंसी की खबर फैन्स को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी थी. अनुष्का भी विराट के साथ दुबई गई थीं. इन दिनों जहां विराट कोहली मैदान में पसीना बहा रहे हैं वहीं अनुष्का शर्मा अपनी प्रेगनेंसी के दिनों को एन्जॉय कर रही हैं.