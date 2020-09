रकुल प्रीत-नीना गुप्ता संग फिल्म कर रहे अर्जुन कपूर, सेट से शेयर की फोटो

Happy to just be back on set. Have to hand it to @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @tseries.official @bhushankumar @johnabrahament & @thejohnabraham for making filming possible again for our movie, it just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines. @kaachua @rakulpreet & @neena_gupta let’s wrap it up soon now 😉 😊😛

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 1, 2020 at 4:45am PDT