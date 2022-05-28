scorecardresearch
 

Ather Energy Fire: इस EV कंपनी के शोरूम में लगी आग, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हो रहे मीम!

एथर एनर्जी ने अभी शोरूम में आग लगने की घटना का मूल कारण नहीं बताया है, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसे लेकर Ola Electric और Pure EV के मीम शेयर कर रहे हैं.

एथर के शोरूम में लगी आग (Photo : Twitter) एथर के शोरूम में लगी आग (Photo : Twitter)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • एथर एनर्जी ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
  • लोगों को स्कूटर के बैटरी में आग का संदेह

Ola और Okinawa जैसी कंपनियों के इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में आग लगने की घटनाओं के बाद अब खबर है कि Ather Energy के भी एक डीलरशिप पर आग लग गई है. हालांकि कंपनी का कहना है कि ये छोटी घटना है.

एथर ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
एथर एनर्जी ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट (Ather Energy Twitter) किया-आप दूसरों से सुनें, उससे पहले हम ही आपको बता देते हैं कि चेन्नई के परिसर (शोरूम) में आग की एक छोटी दुर्घटना हुई है.  हमारी कुछ प्रॉपर्टी और स्कूटर को नुकसान पहुंचा है. सौभाग्य से सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित हैं और स्थिति नियंत्रण में है. हमारा ये एक्सपीरियंस सेंटर जल्द ही दोबारा खुल जाएगा.

एथर एनर्जी का ट्वीट
एथर एनर्जी का ट्वीट

हालांकि कंपनी ने अपने ट्वीट में इससे ज्यादा आग के कारणों की कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है. ना ही कंपनी के को-फाउंडर तरुण मेहता ने इसे लेकर कोई अपडेट दिया है. 

कंपनी का ये एक्सपीरियंस सेंटर चेन्नई के ननगमबक्कम इलाके में है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक आग की घटना के बाद जल्द से जल्द सभी कर्मचारियों को शोरूम से बाहर निकाल लिया गया. हालांकि धुंए की वजह से कुछ इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को नहीं निकाला जा सका और वो पूरी तरह जलकर खाक (Electric Scooter Fire) हो गए.

सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर होने लगे मीम
थर एनर्जी ने भले आग लगने की घटना का मूल कारण नहीं बताया हो, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसे लेकर Ola Electric और Pure EV के मीम शेयर कर रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोगों ने एथर के शोरूम में आग लगने की वजह पर संदेह भी जताया है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसके कुछ वीडियो और फोटो भी सामने आई है. 

