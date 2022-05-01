जल्दी करें! आज का Amazon Quiz हुआ लाइव, कंपनी दे रही 25 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, ये है तरीका

Amazon से आज आप 25 हजार रुपये का इनाम जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको Amazon Quiz में हिस्सा लेना होगा. Amazon Quiz में आप पांच सवालों के सही जवाब देकर इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो जाते हैं.

Amazon पर डेली क्विज होता है. Amazon Daily Quiz में इनाम की राशि हर रोज अलग-अलग होती है. इमें जीतने वाले के Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम दिया जाता है. इसमें विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए किया जाता है.

Amazon Daily के आज के विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon Daily Quiz में भाग लेने के लिए आपके मोबाइल में इसका ऐप होना जरूरी है. इसे एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस दोनों ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के लिए डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है.

यहां पर आपको Amazon Quiz के आज के सभी सवालों के सही जवाब के बारे में बता रहे हैं. इसे देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हैं. इस क्विज को आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर खेल सकते हैं.

1. Who among these took a 5 wicket haul in the final Test between England and West Indies played at Grenada in 2022?

जवाब- Kyle Mayers

2. Which recently became the first Bollywood film of 2022 to cross INR 200 crore at the box office?

जवाब- The Kashmir Files

3. IndiGo announced it would launch _____ flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centres from March 27. Fill in the blanks

जवाब- 100

4. Which famous musician is depicted in this visual?

जवाब- Bob Dylan

5. Which famous ethnic group has been depicted in this visual?

जवाब- Maasai