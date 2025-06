'सोनम ने 7 परिवार तबाह कर दिए, मैं मेघालय से माफी मांगता हूं...' राजा रघुवंशी के भाई का बयान

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I want to apologise to the Meghalaya govt that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17… pic.twitter.com/62ArXIeaGP