'ये कमीने कुत्ते नाम पूछकर मार रहे थे निर्दोष लोगों को...', पहलगाम हमले के आतंकियों पर भड़के औवैसी

#WATCH | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "... A place where there were so many tourists, there was not even one police personnel, or a CRPF camp. The Quick Reaction Team (QRT) took over an hour to reach the spot. And these… pic.twitter.com/rVDWKeawBI