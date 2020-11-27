बिग बॉस: रुबीना दिलैक के सपोर्ट में फैंस, जैस्मिन भसीन को बताया मतलबी

एक्ट्रेस रुबीना दिलैक बिग बॉस की मोस्ट टॉक ऑफ द टाउन कंटेस्टेंट हैं. उन्हें फैंस बहुत सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने शो में पति अभनिव शुक्ला के साथ एंट्री ली है. शो में रुबीना काफी स्ट्रॉन्ग कंटेस्टेंट के रूप में दिखी हैं. हाल ही में उनकी अपनी सबसे अच्छी दोस्त जैस्मिन भसीन संग जबरदस्त लड़ाई हो गई. दोनों ने एक-दूसरे से दोस्ती तक तोड़ दी.

इसके बाद रुबीना के फैंस उनके सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं. और रुबीना के लिए ट्वीट कर हे हैं. रुबीना का नाम भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. फैंस रुबीना की तारीफ कर रहे हैं और उन्हें स्ट्रॉन्ग वुमेन बता रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोग इस बात से भी खुश हैं कि रुबीना और जैस्मिन अलग हो गए. क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि जैस्मिन रुबीना की अच्छी-सच्ची दोस्त नहीं थी.



She's a woman with class who is loved & respected by masses! She's beautiful in and out! Passing personal comments on a husband, on a friend is what your DIDI is! You can never be at her level of awesomeness!



RUBINA IS SHAKTI



WE STAND BY ABHINAV#BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla pic.twitter.com/P69SRkqXT9 — Zara (@Zara_ishh) November 25, 2020

BinBin ne Khud task Mei Kya Kya Nhi Boli Rubina Ko And Rubina Ignored it!



But I m Sooo Happy She gave this Naagin her own cup of tea!



Stay Strong Rubina

RUBINA IS SHAKTI — Rashamians Ka ADDA🎃👻 (@Rashamians_Adda) November 25, 2020

I have always wanted

RUBINA VS JASMiNe but when this is actually happening it's heart-wrenching to watch. Also this fight with Abhinav is too emotional.



It's hard to watch #RubinaDilaik like this but I know she will shine more and more.



RUBINA IS SHAKTI#BB14 — ᩏꪹỉ᭢ᨶꫀ༼✩ (@prynceagnihotri) November 25, 2020

#RubinaDilaik asked jasmin for water , jasmin refused give it to her...



Task sab kuch nahi hota jasmin👎#RubinaDilaik #RubiNav #RubinaRulingHearts — Sohel (@__Sohel_) November 26, 2020

#RubinaDilaik was the STAR of the show!



The way she exposed the fake faces inside house was AWESOME!@RubiDilaik owned the Episode for her Intelligence, Wit, Straight Forwardness and Fearlessness!



The Slayer in True Sense!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Rubina Dilaik FC 💎 (@Rubiholics_1) November 26, 2020

#RubinaDilaik is So SHARP..

Understanding the Game so well now.

Jasmean ki asliyat dikhadi usne aaj.

Well done Rubina u were BANG ON.#BiggBoss14 — Deep.. 💥 (@deeprehal10) November 26, 2020

#RubinaDilaik has improved and shaped herself Fully Strong ❤❤



Today, She was Calm , patient, Task performer, Fighter and Savage troller of Haters 🤘🤘🙂



I love her to infinite💗💗!!

RUBINA IS WINNER OF #BB14 !! #BiggBoss14 — Rubina Dilaik (Team) 🦋❤ (@RubinaDilaiik) November 26, 2020

Today the way #RubinaDilaik single handedly gave it back to both jasmean & ali.



Also Rafool wants attention from yesterday but still Rubi isn't giving him😹😹 Bechara#RubinaDilaik #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/ifE0CIDHDJ — ᩏꪹỉ᭢ᨶꫀ༼✩ (@prynceagnihotri) November 26, 2020

A person should have self respect like #RubinaDilaik , that is most precious thing in our life❤#BiggBoss14 #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — RUBINA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_) November 26, 2020

Feeling proud about d way Rubina handles the unwanted tantrums played by d housemates.Rubina we are wid u You have already won many of our hearts.Just Rubi❤❤ stay strong. You dnt need these todlers 2 go long in d show.#BB14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV

Its #RubinaDilaik nt #RubinaDiliak — Aamir Arzbegi (@ArzbegiAamir) November 26, 2020

#RubinaDilaik on fire today!



That's what Audiences want to see.

Live this place like it is yours.#BiggBoss14 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) November 26, 2020



Mere Saamne aajye I will beat the sit out of this Naagin #BB14 — Bhawana #RubiHolics (@Rubiholics_2) November 26, 2020

एक यूजर ने लिखा- फाइनली रुबीना ने जैस्मिन को उसकी सही जगह दिखा दी. एक यूजर ने लिखा- कोई भी रुबीना के साथ नहीं खड़ा था. रुबीना ने खुद के लिए लड़ने का फैसला लिया, रुबीना पर गर्व है. ये पूरी तरह से रुबीना का शो था. रुबीना के सपोर्ट में इसी तरह के कई ट्वीट किए गए. वहीं जैस्मिन भसीन को आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा. बिग बॉस फैंस ने जैस्मिन को मतलबी बताया.



क्या है मामला?

बता दें कि बिग बॉस ने घर में कैप्टेंसी की दावेदारी के लिए एक टास्क दिया, जिसका नाम है बंटवारा. टास्क से रुबीना और जैस्मिन के बीच झगड़ा हो गया. दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को काफी बातें सुनाई. यहां तक की अपनी दोस्ती तोड़ने का फैसला तक ले लिया. टास्क के दौरान रुबीना ने खाना खाने से भी इंकार कर दिया था. अब दोनों एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ खड़ी हैं.