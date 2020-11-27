scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

बिग बॉस: रुबीना दिलैक के सपोर्ट में फैंस, जैस्मिन भसीन को बताया मतलबी

रुबीना के फैंस उनके सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं. और रुबीना के लिए ट्वीट कर हे हैं. रुबीना का नाम भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. फैंस रुबीना की तारीफ कर रहे हैं और उन्हें स्ट्रॉन्ग वुमेन बता रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोग इस बात से भी खुश हैं कि रुबीना और जैस्मिन अलग हो गए. क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि जैस्मिन रुबीना की अच्छी-सच्ची दोस्त नहीं थी.

रुबीना और जैस्मिन रुबीना और जैस्मिन

एक्ट्रेस रुबीना दिलैक बिग बॉस की मोस्ट टॉक ऑफ द टाउन कंटेस्टेंट हैं. उन्हें फैंस बहुत सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने शो में पति अभनिव शुक्ला के साथ एंट्री ली है. शो में रुबीना काफी स्ट्रॉन्ग कंटेस्टेंट के रूप में दिखी हैं. हाल ही में उनकी अपनी सबसे अच्छी दोस्त जैस्मिन भसीन संग जबरदस्त लड़ाई हो गई. दोनों ने एक-दूसरे से दोस्ती तक तोड़ दी.

इसके बाद रुबीना के फैंस उनके सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं. और रुबीना के लिए ट्वीट कर हे हैं. रुबीना का नाम भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. फैंस रुबीना की तारीफ कर रहे हैं और उन्हें स्ट्रॉन्ग वुमेन बता रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोग इस बात से भी खुश हैं कि रुबीना और जैस्मिन अलग हो गए. क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि जैस्मिन रुबीना की अच्छी-सच्ची दोस्त नहीं थी.


देखें: आजतक LIVE TV  

एक यूजर ने लिखा- फाइनली रुबीना ने जैस्मिन को उसकी सही जगह दिखा दी. एक यूजर ने लिखा- कोई भी रुबीना के साथ नहीं खड़ा था. रुबीना ने खुद के लिए लड़ने का फैसला लिया, रुबीना पर गर्व है. ये पूरी तरह से रुबीना का शो था. रुबीना के सपोर्ट में इसी तरह के कई ट्वीट किए गए. वहीं जैस्मिन भसीन को आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा. बिग बॉस फैंस ने जैस्मिन को मतलबी बताया.
 
क्या है मामला?
बता दें कि बिग बॉस ने घर में कैप्टेंसी की दावेदारी के लिए एक टास्क दिया, जिसका नाम है बंटवारा. टास्क से रुबीना और जैस्मिन के बीच झगड़ा हो गया. दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को काफी बातें सुनाई. यहां तक की अपनी दोस्ती तोड़ने का फैसला तक ले लिया. टास्क के दौरान रुबीना ने खाना खाने से भी इंकार कर दिया था. अब दोनों एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ खड़ी हैं.

 

TAGS:
आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट