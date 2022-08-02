scorecardresearch
 

रक्षा बंधन रिलीज से पहले निशाने पर अक्षय कुमार, राइटर कनिका, क्या है वजह?

लाल सिंह चड्ढा को बायकॉट करने की मांग के बाद अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म रक्षा बंधन को भी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. फिल्म की राइटर कनिका ढिल्लन और खिलाड़ी कुमार लोगों के निशाने पर हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कनिका ढिल्लन ने हिंदू संस्कृति के खिलाफ कई दफा विवादित बातें कही हैं. पढ़ें लोगों का क्या कहना है.

आमिर खान की फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा को लेकर बवाल खत्म भी नहीं हुआ था कि एक और मूवी को ट्रोल किया जाने लगा है. 11 अगस्त को लाल सिंह चड्ढा के साथ रिलीज हो रही अक्षय कुमार की मूवी पर भी संकट के बादल मंडराते नजर आ रहे हैं. तभी तो फिल्म रक्षा बंधन की राइटर कनिका ढिल्लन के पुराने ट्वीट्स वायरल किए जा रहे हैं. इसे लेकर कनिका को ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है.

रक्षा बंधन की राइटर कनिका के एंटी हिंदू ट्वीट्स का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर मूवी को बायकॉट करने की मांग हो रही है. #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie ट्रेंड हो रहा है. यूजर्स का कहना है कनिका ढिल्लन ने हिंदू संस्कृति के खिलाफ विवादित बातें कही हैं. लोगों का मानना है कनिका ने कभी मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसा तो कभी बीजेपी को टारगेट किया. हिंदुओं की धार्मिक भावनाओं को बार बार आहत किया. गौमूत्र पर कमेंट करते हुए कनिका ने पुराने ट्वीट में  लिखा था- पार्किंग में हॉस्पिटल में बेड मिलने का इंतजार करते हुए मर रहे हैं... ये अच्छे दिन हैं. इंडिया सुपर पावर है. और गौ माता के मूत्र पीने से कोविड चला जाएगा.

लोगों का कहना है कनिका ने गौमाता का अपने ट्वीट्स में कई दफा मजाक बनाया. मालूम हो, कनिका फेमस राइटर और स्क्रीनराइटर हैं. कनिका ही नहीं अक्षय कुमार को भी निशाने पर लिया जा रहा है. अक्षय कुमार के पुराने बयानों को सामने लाया जा रहा है. जहां एक्टर एक वक्त शिवलिंग पर दूध चढ़ाने को बर्बादी बता रहे हैं. वहीं मूवी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के प्रमोशन के दौरान खुद भक्ति में रंगे में नजर आए. लोग खिलाड़ी कुमार को दोगला कह रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने कहा क्यों अक्षय की ये फिल्म देखकर पैसे बर्बाद किए जाएं, इसलिए फिल्म को बायकॉट करो.

 
फिल्म रक्षाबंधन को आनंद एल राय ने डायरेक्ट किया है. मूवी में भाई बहन के बॉन्ड को दिखाया जाएगा. भूमि पेडनेकर अक्षय कुमार की लव इंटरेस्ट बनी हैं. अक्षय की पिछली रिलीज सम्राटपृथ्वीराज बुरी तरह पिटी थी. इस फिल्म से एक्टर को काफी उम्मीदें हैं. आमिर और अक्षय दोनों की ही मूवीज के खिलाफ निगेटिव कैंपेन चल रहा है. देखना होगा इतनी सारी निगेटिविटी के बाद किस स्टार की फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस की जंग जीतती है.

लेटेस्ट