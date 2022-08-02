रक्षा बंधन रिलीज से पहले निशाने पर अक्षय कुमार, राइटर कनिका, क्या है वजह?

आमिर खान की फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा को लेकर बवाल खत्म भी नहीं हुआ था कि एक और मूवी को ट्रोल किया जाने लगा है. 11 अगस्त को लाल सिंह चड्ढा के साथ रिलीज हो रही अक्षय कुमार की मूवी पर भी संकट के बादल मंडराते नजर आ रहे हैं. तभी तो फिल्म रक्षा बंधन की राइटर कनिका ढिल्लन के पुराने ट्वीट्स वायरल किए जा रहे हैं. इसे लेकर कनिका को ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है.

फिल्म रक्षा बंधन को बायकॉट करने की उठी मांग

रक्षा बंधन की राइटर कनिका के एंटी हिंदू ट्वीट्स का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर मूवी को बायकॉट करने की मांग हो रही है. #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie ट्रेंड हो रहा है. यूजर्स का कहना है कनिका ढिल्लन ने हिंदू संस्कृति के खिलाफ विवादित बातें कही हैं. लोगों का मानना है कनिका ने कभी मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसा तो कभी बीजेपी को टारगेट किया. हिंदुओं की धार्मिक भावनाओं को बार बार आहत किया. गौमूत्र पर कमेंट करते हुए कनिका ने पुराने ट्वीट में लिखा था- पार्किंग में हॉस्पिटल में बेड मिलने का इंतजार करते हुए मर रहे हैं... ये अच्छे दिन हैं. इंडिया सुपर पावर है. और गौ माता के मूत्र पीने से कोविड चला जाएगा.

Don’t waste your money on tickets for this hypocrites movie



Take his advice & feed someone instead #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/OdmirszwlT — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 2, 2022

Another film releasing on 11- August #RakshaBandhan



Maker is Urban Naxal & hard core leftist & anti national👇👇



Don't allow then to earn From India to break India #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodForever #RakshaBandhan #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie pic.twitter.com/GBAV7mp4CF — Saffron Swamy (@SaffronSwamy) August 2, 2022

कनिका ढिल्लन हो रहीं ट्रोल

लोगों का कहना है कनिका ने गौमाता का अपने ट्वीट्स में कई दफा मजाक बनाया. मालूम हो, कनिका फेमस राइटर और स्क्रीनराइटर हैं. कनिका ही नहीं अक्षय कुमार को भी निशाने पर लिया जा रहा है. अक्षय कुमार के पुराने बयानों को सामने लाया जा रहा है. जहां एक्टर एक वक्त शिवलिंग पर दूध चढ़ाने को बर्बादी बता रहे हैं. वहीं मूवी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के प्रमोशन के दौरान खुद भक्ति में रंगे में नजर आए. लोग खिलाड़ी कुमार को दोगला कह रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने कहा क्यों अक्षय की ये फिल्म देखकर पैसे बर्बाद किए जाएं, इसलिए फिल्म को बायकॉट करो.

Kanika Dhillon coins the term ‘Saffron Terror’



Kanika Dhillon opposes CAA



Kanika Dhillon calls Bharat as Lynchistan



A person of dis ideology writes script of the movies as well



Imagine her impact on society wid dis thinking



Hit them where it hurts#BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) August 2, 2022

SSRCase Xposed BW Toxicity



I will #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie

Because pic.twitter.com/fbwApodR5e — Ninja Hattori 🇮🇳 (@Ninja_Hattori_0) August 2, 2022

#BoycottBollywood#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie



These are the words of the writer of Raksha Bandhan movie. 👇



They keep mocking Hindus kyunki woh seh lete hai har baar.



Still interested in watching ?



PS: If you are still sleeping then please Wake Up ! https://t.co/yvGsxe2fqS — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) August 1, 2022



फिल्म रक्षाबंधन को आनंद एल राय ने डायरेक्ट किया है. मूवी में भाई बहन के बॉन्ड को दिखाया जाएगा. भूमि पेडनेकर अक्षय कुमार की लव इंटरेस्ट बनी हैं. अक्षय की पिछली रिलीज सम्राटपृथ्वीराज बुरी तरह पिटी थी. इस फिल्म से एक्टर को काफी उम्मीदें हैं. आमिर और अक्षय दोनों की ही मूवीज के खिलाफ निगेटिव कैंपेन चल रहा है. देखना होगा इतनी सारी निगेटिविटी के बाद किस स्टार की फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस की जंग जीतती है.