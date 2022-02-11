Amazon Pay Balance में 5 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, बस करें ये छोटा सा काम

Amazon आपको आज इनाम जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. Amazon पर आज यानी 11 फरवरी 2022 को छोटा सा काम करके आप 5,000 रुपये जीत सकते हैं. ये इनाम आपके Amazon Pay Balance में दिया जाएगा.

इसके लिए आपको पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे. आपको बता दें कि Amazon पर Daily Quiz होता है. इसमें कंपनी इनाम जीतने का मौका देती है. विजेता की घोषणा अगले दिन की जाती है.

क्विज खेलने के लिए आपके स्मार्टफोन में Amazon ऐप होना चाहिए. Amazon ऐप में सबसे पहले आप लॉगिन कर लें. लॉगिन हो जाने के बाद आपको फन जोन में जाना होगा. इसे आप ऐप के सर्चबार में भी सर्च करके ओपन कर सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज सभी सवाल के जवाब के बारे में बता रहे हैं. आप इन सवालों के जवाब देकर इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो जाते हैं. विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए किया जाता है.

आज के सवाल और जवाब:-

1. The song 'Stay' whch has been near the top of the charts, is a collaboration between The Kid LAROI and which famous singer?

जवाब- Justin Bieber

2. At the National Women's Boxing Championship held towards the end of October, who was given the 'Best Boxer' award?

जवाब- Nikhat Zareen

3. The brand Nykaa in the news for its IPO is named after the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka' meaning what?

जवाब- Actress or one in the spotlight

4. This famous tourist spot is located in which city?

जवाब- Beijing

5. These wooden boats found in India are known by what name?

जवाब- Shikara