Pro Kabaddi League: तेलुगु टाइटंस की पहली जीत, हरियाणा स्टीलर्स ने जयपुर को दी मात

Climbing steadily towards the top-6⃣ are @HaryanaSteelers 🧗‍♂️ while @Telugu_Titans have taken their first step towards it 👣



Check the updated points table after Match 65 of #SuperhitPanga! 🥳



Which team do you think can move to the 🔝 soon? #HSvPUN #JPPvTT pic.twitter.com/WdeicQ1sgn