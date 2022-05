India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022: एशिया कप हॉकी में टीम इंडिया का धमाल, जापान को 2-1 से दी मात

India defeated Japan by one goal in today's Hero Asia Cup 2022, which was held in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Comment "Bharat Mata Ki Jai"



IND 2-1 JPN#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay #INDvsJPN @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SA pic.twitter.com/87SMwAuzaH