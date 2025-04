SL-W vs IND-W: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर क्यों उतरी भारतीय टीम? जानें वजह

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field against Sri Lanka.



Kashvee Gautam and Sree Charani are all set to make their international Debuts 👏👏



A look at our Playing XI 👌👌



Live ▶️ https://t.co/nET6V3RqM5#WomensTriNationSeries2025 | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/5gGqdCi9Ll