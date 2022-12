Bullet Train: मुंबई-अहमदाबाद बुलेट ट्रेन का इंतजार? रेल मंत्रालय ने बताया कहां तक पहुंचा प्रोजेक्ट का काम

Bullet Train Progress (as on 13.12.22):



Physical Progress (as on 30.11.22)- 24.10%

Gujarat: 29.78%

Maharashtra:13.26%



Completed work in Gujarat:

-Number of Piles– 28,293

-Pier work- 118km

-15.7 km Girders launched

November had the highest foundation casting at 14.36km

