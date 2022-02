ABG Shipyard के 22,842 करोड़ के फ्रॉड पर कांग्रेस का तंज- बैंक का पैसा लूटो और भागो सरकार की नीति

“Loot & Escape” is Modi Govts ‘Flagship Scheme’ for Bank Fraudsters



₹2,20,00,00,00,842 of Public Money Swindled



India’s Biggest Bank Fraud in 75yrs has taken place under Modi Govts watch



‘Bank Frauds’ of ₹5,35,000 Cr in 7yrs have Wrecked our ‘Banking System’



Our Statement-: pic.twitter.com/89UlFNPLbz