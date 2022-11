फिरोजपुर में भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर हथियारों की बड़ी खेप मिली, BSP-पुलिस को मिली सफलता

#Amritsar @BSF_Punjab Frontier



On 28.11.2022 at 11:05 PM, alert #BSF troops @BSF_Punjab Frontier shot down Hexacopter (Chinese drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory near Village-Chaharpur, Distt-Amritsar(Rural), along with suspected narcotics in polythene.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/5Hx40liGKw