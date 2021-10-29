scorecardresearch
 

नहीं रहे साउथ के सुपरस्टार Puneeth Rajkumar, फैंस-सितारों ने ऐसे जताया दुख

बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री तक के सेलेब्स पुनीत राजकुमार के जाने के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं. सोनू सूद, कुब्रा सैत, लक्ष्मी मंचु, अशोक पंडित, राम गोपाल वर्मा सहित अन्य स्टार्स ने पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया है और उनके परिवार को संवेदनाएं दी हैं. तमाम स्टार्स का कहना है कि उन्हें इस खबर पर भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है. 

सोनू सूद, पुनीत राजकुमार, लक्ष्मी मंचु सोनू सूद, पुनीत राजकुमार, लक्ष्मी मंचु
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • सेलेब्स ने पुनीत के निधन पर जताया दुख
  • हार्ट अटैक के चलते अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती
  • कन्नड़ सिनेमा के फेमस स्टार थे पुनीत

कन्नड़ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के फेमस एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार का हार्ट अटैक पड़ने के चलते निधन हो गया है. वह 46 साल के थे. 29 अक्टूबर को पुनीत को हार्ट अटैक पड़ा था, जिसके बाद उन्हें विक्रम अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया. अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का कहना था कि पुनीत की हालत क्रिटिकल है और वह उन्हें बचाने के लिए अपना बेस्ट दे रहे हैं. हालांकि पुनीत की जान को नहीं बचाया जा सका. सोशल मीडिया पर पुनीत के निधन की खबर फैलने के बाद गम की लहर दौड़ गई है.  

सेलेब्स ने पुनीत के निधन पर जताया दुख

अस्पताल जाने से पहले आया कार्डियक अरेस्ट

पुनीत के निधन के बाद विक्रम अस्पताल से ऑफिशियल बयान जारी किया गया. बयान में लिखा था, '46 साल के पुनीत का निधन हो गया है. उन्हें 29 अक्टूबर को सुबह 11.40 में सीने के दर्द की शिकायत के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था. बयान में यह भी बताया गया है कि अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के समय पुनीत राजकुमार के शरीर में कोई हलचल नहीं थी. वह कार्डिएक ऐसिस्टोल में थे और डॉक्टरों ने तुरंत ही उन्हें रिवाइव करने की कोशिश शुरू कर दी थी.'

पुनीत के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबर आने के बाद उनके फैंस ने अस्पताल के बाहर भीड़ लगा ली थी. कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री Basavaraj S Bommai और सुपरस्टार यश सहित अन्य स्टार्स पुनीत को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे. 

 

