नहीं रहे साउथ के सुपरस्टार Puneeth Rajkumar, फैंस-सितारों ने ऐसे जताया दुख

कन्नड़ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के फेमस एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार का हार्ट अटैक पड़ने के चलते निधन हो गया है. वह 46 साल के थे. 29 अक्टूबर को पुनीत को हार्ट अटैक पड़ा था, जिसके बाद उन्हें विक्रम अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया. अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का कहना था कि पुनीत की हालत क्रिटिकल है और वह उन्हें बचाने के लिए अपना बेस्ट दे रहे हैं. हालांकि पुनीत की जान को नहीं बचाया जा सका. सोशल मीडिया पर पुनीत के निधन की खबर फैलने के बाद गम की लहर दौड़ गई है.

सेलेब्स ने पुनीत के निधन पर जताया दुख

बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री तक के सेलेब्स पुनीत राजकुमार के जाने के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं. सोनू सूद, कुब्रा सैत, लक्ष्मी मंचु, अशोक पंडित, राम गोपाल वर्मा सहित अन्य स्टार्स ने पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया है और उनके परिवार को संवेदनाएं दी हैं. तमाम स्टार्स का कहना है कि उन्हें इस खबर पर भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Absolutely shocked!!Sending my deepest condolences to the whole family. May you Rest in peace sir..Gone too soon.. pic.twitter.com/9zgFLVgCco — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 29, 2021

Just can’t believe this !

Life is uncertain, so damn uncertain 🥺 can’t digest the fact that Puneet Rajkumar sir is no more 💔

Rest in peace 😞 — Iswarya Menon (@Ishmenon) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Kannada film star #PuneethRajkumar due to massive heart attack .

It’s a huge loss loss to the Kannada Film Industry .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire industry at large .



#PuneethRajkumar sir .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NlsviW8MeM — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 29, 2021

Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar 😭😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that Puneet Rajkumar’s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Bigg Loss To Kannada Film Industry 😭



RIP #PuneethRajkumar sir 💔 pic.twitter.com/0FcF7WltMe — Nellore NTR Fans (@NelloreNTRfc) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about Kannada Superstar #PuneethRajkumar sir .. RIP — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) October 29, 2021

I am still unable to fully process or make sense of this news.

May your soul rest in peace. Strength and courage to the family.



You’re a beautiful soul. Grateful to have shared the little joys together.

💔

#PuneethRajkumar — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 29, 2021

अस्पताल जाने से पहले आया कार्डियक अरेस्ट

पुनीत के निधन के बाद विक्रम अस्पताल से ऑफिशियल बयान जारी किया गया. बयान में लिखा था, '46 साल के पुनीत का निधन हो गया है. उन्हें 29 अक्टूबर को सुबह 11.40 में सीने के दर्द की शिकायत के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था. बयान में यह भी बताया गया है कि अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के समय पुनीत राजकुमार के शरीर में कोई हलचल नहीं थी. वह कार्डिएक ऐसिस्टोल में थे और डॉक्टरों ने तुरंत ही उन्हें रिवाइव करने की कोशिश शुरू कर दी थी.'

पुनीत के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबर आने के बाद उनके फैंस ने अस्पताल के बाहर भीड़ लगा ली थी. कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री Basavaraj S Bommai और सुपरस्टार यश सहित अन्य स्टार्स पुनीत को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे.