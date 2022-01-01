scorecardresearch
 

हॉलीवुड की 'गोल्डन गर्ल' Betty White का निधन, सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

Betty White ने हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में सबसे लंबे करियर को एन्जॉय किया. इसी के साथ उनका नाम शोबिज के इतिहास में भी दर्ज हो गया है. Betty White ने 1949 में अपने टेलीविजन करियर की शुरुआत की थी. उनका आखिरी काम फिल्म 'टॉय स्टोरी 4' में था. Betty White ने 2019 में आई इस एनिमेटेड फिल्म में एक किरदार को अपनी आवाज दी थी. 

हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस Betty White
हॉलीवुड की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस Betty White का 99 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. Betty White ने शुक्रवार, 31 दिसंबर को अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. The Golden Girls और The Mary Tyler Moore Show जैसे शोज में काम कर Betty White ने यूएस की जनता को सात दशकों तक हंसाया. लेकिन अब वह दुनिया छोड़कर जा चुकी हैं. Betty White का निधन उनके घर पर सोते हुए हुआ.

इंडस्ट्री के सबसे लंबे करियर में एक 

Betty White ने हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में सबसे लंबे करियर को एन्जॉय किया. इसी के साथ उनका नाम शोबिज के इतिहास में भी दर्ज हो गया है. Betty White ने 1949 में अपने टेलीविजन करियर की शुरुआत की थी. उनका आखिरी काम फिल्म 'टॉय स्टोरी 4' में था. Betty White ने 2019 में आई इस एनिमेटेड फिल्म में एक किरदार को अपनी आवाज दी थी. 

Betty White के निधन से हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को बड़ा झटका लगा है. उनके एजेंट Jeff Witjas ने पीपल मैगजीन से बातचीत में कहा, 'भले ही Betty 100 साल की होने वाली थीं, लेकिन मुझे लगता था कि वह हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगी. मैं उन्हें बहुत मिस करूंगा. और उनके जानवर भी उन्हें बहुत मिस करेंगे, जिनसे वह बेहद प्यार करती थीं.' 

राष्ट्रपति संग हॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने किया याद

Jeff Witjas के मुताबिक, Betty White अपना 100वां जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए उत्साहित थीं. जो अफसोस नहीं हो सका. हॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स, राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और Betty White के करीबी सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. देखें उनके ट्वीट्स: 

Betty White का जन्म 17 जनवरी 1922 को हुआ था. उनका पूरा नाम Betty Marion White था. वह अपने परिवार के साथ ग्रेट डिप्रेशन के समय कैलिफोर्निया शिफ्ट हो गई थीं. 1949 में Betty White का पहला टेलीविजन शो आया था. उन्होंने अपने करियर में कई एमी अवॉर्ड्स जीते. Betty White ने जिंदगी में तीन बार शादी की. एक्टर Allen Ludden उनके आखिरी पति थे. 

 

