हॉलीवुड की 'गोल्डन गर्ल' Betty White का निधन, सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

हॉलीवुड की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस Betty White का 99 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. Betty White ने शुक्रवार, 31 दिसंबर को अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. The Golden Girls और The Mary Tyler Moore Show जैसे शोज में काम कर Betty White ने यूएस की जनता को सात दशकों तक हंसाया. लेकिन अब वह दुनिया छोड़कर जा चुकी हैं. Betty White का निधन उनके घर पर सोते हुए हुआ.

इंडस्ट्री के सबसे लंबे करियर में एक

Betty White ने हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में सबसे लंबे करियर को एन्जॉय किया. इसी के साथ उनका नाम शोबिज के इतिहास में भी दर्ज हो गया है. Betty White ने 1949 में अपने टेलीविजन करियर की शुरुआत की थी. उनका आखिरी काम फिल्म 'टॉय स्टोरी 4' में था. Betty White ने 2019 में आई इस एनिमेटेड फिल्म में एक किरदार को अपनी आवाज दी थी.

Betty White के निधन से हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को बड़ा झटका लगा है. उनके एजेंट Jeff Witjas ने पीपल मैगजीन से बातचीत में कहा, 'भले ही Betty 100 साल की होने वाली थीं, लेकिन मुझे लगता था कि वह हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगी. मैं उन्हें बहुत मिस करूंगा. और उनके जानवर भी उन्हें बहुत मिस करेंगे, जिनसे वह बेहद प्यार करती थीं.'

राष्ट्रपति संग हॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने किया याद

Jeff Witjas के मुताबिक, Betty White अपना 100वां जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए उत्साहित थीं. जो अफसोस नहीं हो सका. हॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स, राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और Betty White के करीबी सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. देखें उनके ट्वीट्स:

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty. https://t.co/7oFn6q5jWI — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. December 31, 2021

Betty White का जन्म 17 जनवरी 1922 को हुआ था. उनका पूरा नाम Betty Marion White था. वह अपने परिवार के साथ ग्रेट डिप्रेशन के समय कैलिफोर्निया शिफ्ट हो गई थीं. 1949 में Betty White का पहला टेलीविजन शो आया था. उन्होंने अपने करियर में कई एमी अवॉर्ड्स जीते. Betty White ने जिंदगी में तीन बार शादी की. एक्टर Allen Ludden उनके आखिरी पति थे.