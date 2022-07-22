Shamshera Review: 'शमशेरा' ने रणबीर कपूर को दिया धमाकेदार कमबैक, फैंस बोले- ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी

लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार शमशेरा ने दस्तक दे दी है. सिनेमाघरों में रणबीर कपूर, वाणी कपूर और संजय दत्त की मूवी रिलीज हो गई है. इसी के साथ लोगों पर शमशेरा का खुमार देखने को मिल रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर बस शमशेरा की ही धूम है. मूवी लवर्स को फिल्म पसंद आ रही है. तो जानते हैं लोगों के रिएक्शंस.
शमशेरा को कैसा रिस्पॉन्स?
शमशेरा से रणबीर कपूर ने 4 सालों बाद सिनेमाघरों में वापसी की है. लोगों के रिएक्शन देखकर लगता है उनके पैसे वसूल हो गए हैं. लोगों को रणबीर कपूर की पीरियड ड्रामा काफी पसंद आ रही है. फिल्म को देखने के बाद लोग रणबीर कपूर के और भी फैन हो गए हैं. यूजर्स ने रणबीर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ की है. संजय दत्त को हमेशा की तरह सुपरब और वाणी कपूर को ग्लैम गर्ल बताया है. फिल्म में वाणी हर सीन में स्टनिंग लगी हैं.
रणबीर के काम की तारीफ
शमशेरा में रणबीर कपूर के काम को उनका बेस्ट वर्क बताया जा रहा है. लोगों का कहना है ये मूवी ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी. फिल्म में रणबीर कपूर का एंट्री सीन जबरदस्त बताया गया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा- फर्स्ट हाफ एंटरटेनिंग और डीसेंट, रणबीर ने शाइन किया. फिल्म की कास्टिंग बेहतरीन है. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक स्कोर, सिनेमाटोग्राफी इफेक्टिव है. सेकंड हाफ फिल्म का मेन हिस्सा है.
#ShamsheraReview
Rating -⭐⭐⭐⭐#Shamshera彡 is a big screen adventure,it melts your heart,force you too love it,the concept visuals,direction and undoubtedly Performance carries the oxygen from begining to end.Narration wow ! Must Watch !#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/sFYPIC2Fua— Prashant Mishra (@PrashantMi555) July 22, 2022
#Shamshera : INTERVAL— CINEMA KI DUNIYA (@cinekiduniya) July 22, 2022
ENGAGING!! 💥 First half has set the stage for a highly power packed second half. #Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/NZCSB6sFDO
One word review:- Excellent— 𝑨𝒓𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@CruiseFallout) July 22, 2022
One of the best movies related to epic drama and historical scenes were so classic. #RanbirKapoor as usual nailed his role in movie.#Sanjaydutt played an excellent role.#VaaniKapoor was so hot and her looks were so pretty.#Shamshera彡 #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/Ezo1DEfUke
#RanbirKapoor Coming After 4 Years With #ShamShera 🔥🔥 Don't Know about the verdict of the film but Hoping that it would Become a Huge Block Buster & Break Many Records In Bollywood. All The Best To Team #Shamshera & #Ranbir Fans Across the nation❤️#ShamsheraBlockbusterLoading pic.twitter.com/iVW7jmIYng— ʜᴀɪʟ ᴘʀᴀʙʜᴀꜱ (@HailPrabhas) July 22, 2022
फैंस का मानना है कि शमशेरा से बेहतर कमबैक रणबीर कपूर को नहीं मिल सकता है. एक यूजर ने रणबीर की फिल्म को मास्टरपीस कहा है. शमशेरा के इस बिग स्क्रीन एडवेंचर को जिस तरह से लोगों का सपोर्ट और वाहवाही मिल रही है, उसे देख लगता है मूवी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने वाली है.
#Shamshera.one word block buster.. No boring or dull moments. Kudos to all the cast. Everyone is perfect.— Aloopie (@aliaajisoo) July 22, 2022
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥— K U N A L (@kunee__) July 22, 2022
Just finished watching shamshera and it's really out of the box. acting, bgm, songs, story, climax everything is top notch Ranbir Kapoor carrer best performance after sanju. This is sure shot blockbuster 🔥💥💯#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt
Show time 🍿🍿 @RanbirKapoor's entry is just superb and the background score is top notch.#Shamshera pic.twitter.com/5I0BHvK47U— Venky Patnaik (@VenkyPatnaik1) July 22, 2022
SHAMSHERA Review:
There's everything in this movie from Romance Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot!!! Great direction and perfect excecution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date!
My rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 - MUST WATCH#Shamshera— DK BOSE. (@DevKumarBose) July 22, 2022
#RanbirKapoor's Entry Scene is sooo good man 🔥— Kumar Swayam (@RahatJugunu) July 22, 2022
In addition to this, seeing him after 4 years feels refreshing 😁
Mithoon's BGM & Cinematography 👏
Expectations Increasing Scene to scene 👍
Let's See #Shamshera #ShamsheraReview
I am in theatre write now And I can definitely say #Ranbirkapoor is best actor of this generation as he play every role with such a perfection. Loved him watching in #shamshera . Do not miss this . #ShamsheraReview— Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) July 22, 2022
⭐⭐⭐⭐4*/5*
#Shamshera Review— Kumar Swayam (@RahatJugunu) July 22, 2022
FIRST HALF:
An Entertaining & Decent One 👍#RanbirKapoor Shines (His Voice 😇)
Casting Is The Biggest takeaways 👏
BGM & Cinematography Is Effective 👌
Interval 💯
Second Half is the key 🙏#ShamsheraReview #VaaniKapoor #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/lqE1H8mTgL
शमशेरा का डायरेक्शन करण मल्होत्रा ने किया है. फिल्म को ग्रैंड ओपनिंग मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है. मूवी पहले दिन 12-15 करोड़ के साथ खाता खोल सकती है. शमशेरा में रणबीर कपूर डबल रोल में हैं. संजय दत्त विलेन बने हैं और वाणी कपूर रणबीर की लेडीलव. देखना होगा शमशेरा लोगों के दिलों में उतरने के बाद क्या बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी अपनी धाक जमा पाएगी?