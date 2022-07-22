scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

Shamshera Review: 'शमशेरा' ने रणबीर कपूर को दिया धमाकेदार कमबैक, फैंस बोले- ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी

रणबीर कपूर की मचअवेटेड फिल्म शमशेरा सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. मूवी को शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. सोशल मीडिय पर बस रणबीर कपूर ही छाए हुए हैं. उनके काम की तारीफ हो रही है. जानते हैं मूवी को लोग कितना पसंद कर रहे हैं.

X
रणबीर कपूर रणबीर कपूर

लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार शमशेरा ने दस्तक दे दी है. सिनेमाघरों में रणबीर कपूर, वाणी कपूर और संजय दत्त की मूवी रिलीज हो गई है. इसी के साथ लोगों पर शमशेरा का खुमार देखने को मिल रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर बस शमशेरा की ही धूम है. मूवी लवर्स को फिल्म पसंद आ रही है. तो जानते हैं लोगों के रिएक्शंस.

शमशेरा को कैसा रिस्पॉन्स?
शमशेरा से रणबीर कपूर ने 4 सालों बाद सिनेमाघरों में वापसी की है. लोगों के रिएक्शन देखकर लगता है उनके पैसे वसूल हो गए हैं. लोगों को रणबीर कपूर की पीरियड ड्रामा काफी पसंद आ रही है. फिल्म को देखने के बाद लोग रणबीर कपूर के और भी फैन हो गए हैं. यूजर्स ने रणबीर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ की है. संजय दत्त को हमेशा की तरह सुपरब और वाणी कपूर को ग्लैम गर्ल बताया है. फिल्म में वाणी हर सीन में स्टनिंग लगी हैं. 

रणबीर के काम की तारीफ
शमशेरा में रणबीर कपूर के काम को उनका बेस्ट वर्क बताया जा रहा है. लोगों का कहना है ये मूवी ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी. फिल्म में रणबीर कपूर का एंट्री सीन जबरदस्त बताया गया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा- फर्स्ट हाफ एंटरटेनिंग और डीसेंट, रणबीर ने शाइन किया. फिल्म की कास्टिंग बेहतरीन है. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक स्कोर, सिनेमाटोग्राफी इफेक्टिव है. सेकंड हाफ फिल्म का मेन हिस्सा है.

फैंस का मानना है कि शमशेरा से बेहतर कमबैक रणबीर कपूर को नहीं मिल सकता है. एक यूजर ने रणबीर की फिल्म को मास्टरपीस कहा है. शमशेरा के इस बिग स्क्रीन एडवेंचर को जिस तरह से लोगों का सपोर्ट और वाहवाही मिल रही है, उसे देख लगता है मूवी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने वाली है.

शमशेरा का डायरेक्शन करण मल्होत्रा ने किया है. फिल्म को ग्रैंड ओपनिंग मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है. मूवी पहले दिन 12-15 करोड़ के साथ खाता खोल सकती है. शमशेरा में रणबीर कपूर डबल रोल में हैं. संजय दत्त विलेन बने हैं और वाणी कपूर रणबीर की लेडीलव. देखना होगा शमशेरा लोगों के दिलों में उतरने के बाद क्या बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी अपनी धाक जमा पाएगी?

 

TOPICS:
आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट