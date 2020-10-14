सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की केदारनाथ फिर होगी रिलीज, इस बात से क्यों नाराज हैं फैन्स?

लॉकडाउन में कई महीनों तक बंद रहने के बाद सिनेमाघर एक बार फिर से खुलने जा रहे हैं. थिएटर्स के मालिकों में जहां खुशी की लहर है वहीं सुशांत फैन्स में काफी नाराजगी देखने को मिल रही है. बुधवार के दिन ट्विटर पर #Kedarnath ट्रेंड करता दिखा. लेकिन सुशांत के फैन्स की नाराजगी की वजह आखिर है क्या? चलिए जानते हैं.

केदारनाथ हैश टैग को ट्रेंड करा रहे सुशांत फैन्स का कहना है कि अगर लोग सिनेमाघरों में जाएंगे तो इससे सिर्फ सुशांत के हत्यारों को फायदा मिलने वाला है. बता दें कि सिनेमाघरों के दोबारा खुलने के साथ ही कई फिल्मों को री-रिलीज किया जा रहा है. इनमें तानाजी, शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान, मलंग, थप्पड़ और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की केदारनाथ जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं.

विरोध कर रहे यूजर्स में से एक ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हमें कोई फिल्म देखने नहीं जाना चाहिए, चाहे वो सुशांत की फिल्म ही क्यों न हो. उनकी फिल्में देखने से सुशांत जिंदा नहीं हो जाएगा, ये पैसा बॉलीवुड के क्रिमिनल माफिया को मिलने वाला है. जो एक और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या करेंगे. प्लीज कोई भी इन फिल्मों को मत देखिए."

We shdn’t watch any movies even SSR’s movies! SSR is nt coming back alive frm watching his movies, this money will go to Bollywood criminal mafia gang who will then kill another Sushant Singh Rajput! Pls everyone dn’t watch these movies#Kedarnath#ImmortalSushant#BollywoodDirt pic.twitter.com/SO9xacAOqn — Ayushi Shukla (@Ayushishukla26) October 14, 2020

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the greedy producers want more money on the name of SSR. a nice trick for making money but the audience is not fool now.#Kedarnath #AshamedOfBollywood https://t.co/UYX9P80oOT — Parth Chandarana (@Pc__116) October 14, 2020

Remember when you watch #Kedarnath part of the money will go to druggie Sara and not our Sushant. 🙏 #BiharRaiseVoice4SSR — Banu 🤍 (@whoAmI25826009) October 14, 2020

#Kedarnath is being re-released to make money in Sushant’s name & to help Sara as her last movie Aaj Kal was a super Flop at the Box office! Her acting was mocked in her last movie but okayish in Kedarnath, its so that ppl can forget her terrible acting in her last film! — Ana💫 (@Ana5_SSR) October 14, 2020

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, "सुशांत की मौत के बाद लालची प्रोड्यूसर्स उसके नाम पर और पैसा बनाना चाहते हैं. पैसा कमाने की अच्छी तरकीब है लेकिन जनता बेवकूफ नहीं है." दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "केदारनाथ फिर रिलीज हो रही है, लेकिन हम इसे देखने नहीं जाएंगे. तुम किसी की मौत से पैसा बनाने की कोशिश करोगे, और लोगों की भावनाओं से खेलोगे गिद्धों."

#Kedarnath

So they are planning to release kedarnath in theatres



Why kedarnath not dhoni or sonchriya or kai poche



Because sara is in it. They r trying hard now but damage has been done



I will never go to theatre to watch bollywood movie

What about u

Reply with HT — free_soul (ISBP) (@R_kapoor5) October 14, 2020

Unless 100% profit from ticket doesn't go to SSR foundation , don't go to watch #Kedarnath movie SSRians.. it's a game they are playing now with our emotions.. we need to be logical ..#ProtestInBihar4SSR — Neetu | Justice for SSR ! (@MysteriousDams1) October 14, 2020

We will watch Sushant’s movies on tv and not on theatres because it’s very clear that profits from our tickets won’t go to SSR. #Kedarnath #ProtestInBihar4SSR — Sona 🇮🇳 (ISBP) 💥 (@sweetnsimple31) October 14, 2020

My question is why they didn't re- released MSDhoni or Chhichhore ? 💫🌈🦋#Kedarnath#ImmortalSushant #BiharRaiseVoice4SSR — Prajakta Indian (@PrajaktaKumbh17) October 14, 2020

14 जून को दुनिया छोड़ गए सुशांत

इसी तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर किए गए हैं जिनमें से कुछ को यहां शेयर किया गया है. बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को आज 4 महीने पूरे हो चुके हैं. दिवंगत अभिनेता की बॉडी 14 जून को मुंबई स्थित उनके फ्लैट पर पंखे से लटकती पाई गई थी. मामले की जांच अब तक चल रही है.

