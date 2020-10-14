scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की केदारनाथ फिर होगी रिलीज, इस बात से क्यों नाराज हैं फैन्स?

एक यूजर ने लिखा, "हमें कोई फिल्में देखने नहीं जाना चाहिए, चाहे वो सुशांत की फिल्म ही क्यों न हो. उसकी फिल्में देखने से सुशांत जिंदा नहीं हो जाएगा, ये पैसा बॉलीवुड के क्रिमिनल माफिया को मिलने वाला है."

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

लॉकडाउन में कई महीनों तक बंद रहने के बाद सिनेमाघर एक बार फिर से खुलने जा रहे हैं. थिएटर्स के मालिकों में जहां खुशी की लहर है वहीं सुशांत फैन्स में काफी नाराजगी देखने को मिल रही है. बुधवार के दिन ट्विटर पर #Kedarnath ट्रेंड करता दिखा. लेकिन सुशांत के फैन्स की नाराजगी की वजह आखिर है क्या? चलिए जानते हैं.

केदारनाथ हैश टैग को ट्रेंड करा रहे सुशांत फैन्स का कहना है कि अगर लोग सिनेमाघरों में जाएंगे तो इससे सिर्फ सुशांत के हत्यारों को फायदा मिलने वाला है. बता दें कि सिनेमाघरों के दोबारा खुलने के साथ ही कई फिल्मों को री-रिलीज किया जा रहा है. इनमें तानाजी, शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान, मलंग, थप्पड़ और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की केदारनाथ जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं.

विरोध कर रहे यूजर्स में से एक ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हमें कोई फिल्म देखने नहीं जाना चाहिए, चाहे वो सुशांत की फिल्म ही क्यों न हो. उनकी फिल्में देखने से सुशांत जिंदा नहीं हो जाएगा, ये पैसा बॉलीवुड के क्रिमिनल माफिया को मिलने वाला है. जो एक और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या करेंगे. प्लीज कोई भी इन फिल्मों को मत देखिए."

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, "सुशांत की मौत के बाद लालची प्रोड्यूसर्स उसके नाम पर और पैसा बनाना चाहते हैं. पैसा कमाने की अच्छी तरकीब है लेकिन जनता बेवकूफ नहीं है." दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "केदारनाथ फिर रिलीज हो रही है, लेकिन हम इसे देखने नहीं जाएंगे. तुम किसी की मौत से पैसा बनाने की कोशिश करोगे, और लोगों की भावनाओं से खेलोगे गिद्धों."

14 जून को दुनिया छोड़ गए सुशांत

इसी तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर किए गए हैं जिनमें से कुछ को यहां शेयर किया गया है. बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को आज 4 महीने पूरे हो चुके हैं. दिवंगत अभिनेता की बॉडी 14 जून को मुंबई स्थित उनके फ्लैट पर पंखे से लटकती पाई गई थी. मामले की जांच अब तक चल रही है.

ये भी पढ़ें-

 

TAGS:
आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट