'टैक्सीवाला' बने ईशान खट्टर, शेयर किया 'खाली-पीली' का फर्स्ट लुक टेस्ट

First look test.. BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off 🚕💥

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Sep 3, 2020 at 11:39pm PDT