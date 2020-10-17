आर्या 2 की तैयारी में लगेंगी सुष्मिता सेन, मेकर्स कर रहे ये खास तैयारी

#saved #cherished 😍🙏❤️ when a teacher speaks, a student MUST listen...only way to learn @sandeipm 😊🤗👍 YOU ARE MINDBLOWING in the power of expression, your clarity made all our performances in Aarya, consistent & real!!! 👏❤️It is without a bias, an enriching experience for any actor to be directed by you!!!👊 Thank you Mr. Modi for Co Creating Aarya...without your belief, this day would not be possible!!! I love you beyond!!! 😁🤗❤️ To many more...”We have a Scene” 👊😁👏💃🏻❤️ #yours #Aarya Repost @sandeipm with @make_repost ・・・ #MemoriesOfAarya I don't know actually how does one judge an actor or a star. Some say its the energy that they command, that they have a persona that rides above everything, they are great orators, they command a conversation. But as i look back at #Aarya, i realize i have had the privilege of working with an actor and a star of human being called Sushmita Sen who does exactly the opposite and yet stands tall. Sushmita Sen listens. She hears as keenly as if i have the wisdom on my side, absorbs each word as if it carries its weight in gold and then with the grace and poise walks off nodding in front of camera and says "Watch this Sir, you will have it" And she is always right. Thank you Sush. For this immense respect for a young director with a one film experience and a show-runner / co-creator with none. Thank you Sush for making me a better director, but most importantly for teaching me that greatness lies in not what you say but how you listen. Thank you for the learning maam. I am a Fan. Love Sandeep #BTSAarya #Aarya @officialrmfilms @sushmitasen47

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:00am PDT