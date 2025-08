नया नाम, नई पहचान और दूसरी शादी... पत्नी की हत्या के 21 साल बाद यूं गिरफ्तार हुआ 'कातिल' पति

🚨💥 21 YEARS ON THE RUN FINALLY NABBED! 💥🚨

CRIME BRANCH |

🛑 Proclaimed Offender ARRESTED after 2 DECADES!

🔪 Killed wife in 2004

🎭 HIDE in Lucknow under fake ID

👨‍👩‍👧 Re-married, raised 3 daughters while evading law!



🎯 Tracked by NDR Unit in precision operation

🕵️‍♂️ Led by… pic.twitter.com/Ff1PAwmzUm