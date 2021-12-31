scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

New Year पर जमकर ऑर्डर हो रहे कंडोम, सोडा-आइस क्यूब, Zomato के सीईओ ने शेयर किया डेटा

नए साल के मौके पर लोग खाने-पीने की चीजें ही नहीं बल्कि कंडोम भी बड़ी संख्या में खरीद रहे हैं. Zomato के सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल ने इस बारे में ट्विटर पर काफी सारा डेटा शेयर किया और बताया कि लोग सोडा, आइस क्यूब, आइसक्रीम और नाचोस जैसी कितनी चीजें खरीद रहे हैं.

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • एक आदमी ने एक बार में ऑर्डर किए 80 कंडोम
  • Nachos और Nimbus की बहुत डिमांड
  • BlinkIt पर ऑर्डर हुए सामान का डेटा

नए साल के मौके पर लोग खाने-पीने की चीजें ही नहीं बल्कि कंडोम भी बड़ी संख्या में खरीद रहे हैं. Zomato के सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल ने इस बारे में ट्विटर पर काफी सारा डेटा शेयर किया और बताया कि लोग सोडा, आइस क्यूब, आइसक्रीम और नाचोस जैसी कितनी चीजें खरीद रहे हैं.

ऑर्डर हुए 33000 से ज्यादा कंडोम
दीपिंदर गोयल (Deepinder Goyal) ने पहले Grofers के नाम से जानी जाने वाली कंपनी BlinkIt पर ऑर्डर होने वाले सामानों के आंकड़े शेयर किए हैं. कंडोम के बारे में उन्होंने लिखा है कि जनता की भारी मांग पर वो इसका डेटा दे रहे हैं...ब्लिंकइट पर आज के दिन 33,400 कंडोम ऑर्डर हुए हैं. किसी एक व्यक्ति ने एक बार में 80 कंडोम ऑर्डर किए हैं. जब सेफ्टी की बात आती है तो इंडिया सबसे अधिक Durex पर भरोसा करता है.

ब्लिंकइट एक ऑनलाइन ग्रॉसरी स्टोर है. कंपनी का दावा हर ऑर्डर सिर्फ 10 से 15 मिनट में होम डिलीवर करने का है. इसमें Zomato ने भी बड़ा निवेश किया है.

बिक गया 1.3 लाख लीटर सोडा
गोयल ने पिछले 2 हफ्ते के भीतर ब्लिंकइट के प्लेटफॉर्म पर 1.3 लाख लीटर सोडा, 11,943 आइस पैक, नाचोस के साथ खाए जाने वाले 4,884 डिप, 6,712 टब आइसक्रीम और 28,240 इंस्टेंट पॉपकॉर्न पैकेट की सेल होने की बात कही है.

खूब बिके Nachos भी और Nimbus
इसी के साथ आज ही के दिन में 7000 पैक नाचोस और 43,000 एयरेटेड ड्रिंक कैन का ऑर्डर मिलने की जानकारी भी दी है.

Grofers के को-फाउंडर अलबिंदर ढींढसा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि आज 50,000 से ज्यादा निंबूस की बोतल बिक चुकी हैं. लगता है ये टकीला शॉट का टाइम है.

ये भी पढ़ें: 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

संबंधित ख़बरें

लेटेस्ट

    ऐप में खोलें×