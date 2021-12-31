New Year पर जमकर ऑर्डर हो रहे कंडोम, सोडा-आइस क्यूब, Zomato के सीईओ ने शेयर किया डेटा

नए साल के मौके पर लोग खाने-पीने की चीजें ही नहीं बल्कि कंडोम भी बड़ी संख्या में खरीद रहे हैं. Zomato के सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल ने इस बारे में ट्विटर पर काफी सारा डेटा शेयर किया और बताया कि लोग सोडा, आइस क्यूब, आइसक्रीम और नाचोस जैसी कितनी चीजें खरीद रहे हैं.

ऑर्डर हुए 33000 से ज्यादा कंडोम

दीपिंदर गोयल (Deepinder Goyal) ने पहले Grofers के नाम से जानी जाने वाली कंपनी BlinkIt पर ऑर्डर होने वाले सामानों के आंकड़े शेयर किए हैं. कंडोम के बारे में उन्होंने लिखा है कि जनता की भारी मांग पर वो इसका डेटा दे रहे हैं...ब्लिंकइट पर आज के दिन 33,400 कंडोम ऑर्डर हुए हैं. किसी एक व्यक्ति ने एक बार में 80 कंडोम ऑर्डर किए हैं. जब सेफ्टी की बात आती है तो इंडिया सबसे अधिक Durex पर भरोसा करता है.

On popular demand, here are the numbers for condoms –



33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go 🤔. Durex seems to be India's choice when it comes to safety. #PopulationControl — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

ब्लिंकइट एक ऑनलाइन ग्रॉसरी स्टोर है. कंपनी का दावा हर ऑर्डर सिर्फ 10 से 15 मिनट में होम डिलीवर करने का है. इसमें Zomato ने भी बड़ा निवेश किया है.

बिक गया 1.3 लाख लीटर सोडा

गोयल ने पिछले 2 हफ्ते के भीतर ब्लिंकइट के प्लेटफॉर्म पर 1.3 लाख लीटर सोडा, 11,943 आइस पैक, नाचोस के साथ खाए जाने वाले 4,884 डिप, 6,712 टब आइसक्रीम और 28,240 इंस्टेंट पॉपकॉर्न पैकेट की सेल होने की बात कही है.

On popular demand, here are the numbers for condoms –



33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go 🤔. Durex seems to be India's choice when it comes to safety. #PopulationControl — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

खूब बिके Nachos भी और Nimbus

इसी के साथ आज ही के दिन में 7000 पैक नाचोस और 43,000 एयरेटेड ड्रिंक कैन का ऑर्डर मिलने की जानकारी भी दी है.

– 130,154 liters of Soda

– 11,943 ice packs (hope no one is getting injured, and this is just for drinks)

– 4,884 jars of dips to go with nachos and chips

– 6,712 tubs of ice creams

– 28,240 packs of instant popcorn (this is what we do usually in 2 weeks time at @letsblinkit ) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

An update from @letsblinkit – 7,000 packs of nachos have been ordered already. And 43,000 cans of aerated drinks. Not going to share the stats on condoms 🤫 @albinder — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

Grofers के को-फाउंडर अलबिंदर ढींढसा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि आज 50,000 से ज्यादा निंबूस की बोतल बिक चुकी हैं. लगता है ये टकीला शॉट का टाइम है.

50,000+ nimbus sold already today. I guess its tequila time. @letsblinkit — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2021

ये भी पढ़ें: