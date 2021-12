BWF World Tour Finals: पीवी सिंधु ने सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई, किदांबी श्रीकांत हारे

🇮🇳 @Pvsindhu1 marches into the semifinals at #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 💥



2️⃣ time Olympic medalist entered SF for the 2nd time at #WorldTourFinals after a sounding 21-10, 21-13 victory against 🇩🇪's Yvonne Li in her 2nd group stage clash 💪#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/hB2hLSvpuv