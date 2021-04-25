IPL: आंद्रे रसेल को देर से बैटिंग के लिए भेजे जाने पर भड़के फैन्स, निशाने पर KKR

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) -14 में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) को एक और हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. शनिवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उसे 6 विकेट से शिकस्त दी. केकेआर की इस सीजन में ये चौथी हार है. इसी के साथ लगातार चौथी हार से वह अंक तालिका में आखिरी स्थान पर खिसक गई है.

केकेआर के बल्लेबाजों ने मुंबई के वानखेड़े की पिच पर खराब प्रदर्शन किया. नियमित अंतराल पर उसके विकेट गिरते रहे. कप्तान इयोन मॉर्गन 'डायमंड डक' का शिकार हुए. वह बिना कोई गेंद खेले शून्य पर रन आउट हो गए. मैच में केकेआर के बैटिंग ऑर्डर पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं.

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ तूफानी अर्धशतक बनाने वाले आंद्रे रसेल को इस मैच में सातवें नंबर पर भेजा गया. हालांकि, वह 7 गेंदों पर 9 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए. फैन्स सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि रसेल को इतना नीचे क्यों उतारा गया. रसेल को बैटिंग ऑर्डर में ऊपर भेजकर उन्हें और गेंद खेलने का मौका दिया जाना चाहिए था. फैन्स को केकेआर की ये रणनीति समझ नहीं आई.

KKR has got such a good backroom staff with all analyst and still they send Karthik ahead of Russell especially with Tewatia has overs left and Karthik has weakness against it - it's just sound weird. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

This isnt fair on Russell. You sent him in way way too late. #kKR is just all over the place. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 24, 2021

Russell in the KKR dressing room for the last 3 years. #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/J3wqoo1KP1 — Manya (@CSKian716) April 24, 2021

KKR’s think tank needs to give a thought of promoting Sunil Narine to open the innings and give more overs to Dre Russell to bat.#KKRvRR #IPL2021 @KKRiders — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 24, 2021

Such a shame that even after seeing what Russell could do last game, KKR still want him to bat that low. It's just wasting a resource that could optimize your effort with the bat — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 24, 2021

#KKR 133-9. Abysmal performance! Had Russell come up earlier, things could've been different. He appeared so frustrated waiting for his turn to bat!



Superb show by #RR bowlers



Mr. MostExpensive #Morris 4/23



Ryan Parag's selfie celebration with Tewatia, after his 2 catches😀👌 — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 24, 2021

KKR will do good only if they realise Russell should bat above Morgan and DK. — Vignesh M (@VigneshM_15) April 24, 2021

Whenever KKR plays, the most common debating topic is Andre Russell.



Where he should bat, how many bowls he will play today ??#IPL2021 #KKRvRR #KKR #AndreRussel — Avinash Kumar Atish (@AtishAvinash) April 24, 2021

बता दें कि रसेल सीएसके के खिलाफ मुकाबले में तब क्रीज पर उतरे थे जब केकेआर का स्कोर 31-5 था. रसेल ने इसके बाद दिनेश कार्तिक के साथ 39 गेंदों पर 81 रनों की साझेदारी की.

KKR की 6 विकेट से मिली मात

वानखेड़े की पिच पर केकेआर ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 20 ओवरों में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 133 रन बनाए. केकेआर की ओर से राहुल त्रिपाठी ने सबसे ज्यादा 36 रन बनाए. राजस्थान की ओर से क्रिस मॉरिस ने 4 ओवरों में 23 रन देकर 4 विकेट झटके. जवाब में राजस्थान ने 134 रनों के लक्ष्य को 18.4 ओवरों में 4 विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. राजस्थान के कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने नाबाद 42 रनों की पारी खेली,