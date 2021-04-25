scorecardresearch
 

IPL: आंद्रे रसेल को देर से बैटिंग के लिए भेजे जाने पर भड़के फैन्स, निशाने पर KKR

KKR के बल्लेबाज आंद्रे रसेल KKR के बल्लेबाज आंद्रे रसेल
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • IPL-14 में केकेआर की लगातार चौथी हार
  • रसेल के बल्लेबाजी क्रम को लेकर उठे सवाल

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) -14 में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) को एक और हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. शनिवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उसे 6 विकेट से शिकस्त दी. केकेआर की इस सीजन में ये चौथी हार है. इसी के साथ लगातार चौथी हार से वह अंक तालिका में आखिरी स्थान पर खिसक गई है. 

केकेआर के बल्लेबाजों ने मुंबई के वानखेड़े की पिच पर खराब प्रदर्शन किया. नियमित अंतराल पर उसके विकेट गिरते रहे. कप्तान इयोन मॉर्गन 'डायमंड डक' का शिकार हुए. वह बिना कोई गेंद खेले शून्य पर रन आउट हो गए. मैच में केकेआर के  बैटिंग ऑर्डर पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं.

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ तूफानी अर्धशतक बनाने वाले आंद्रे रसेल को इस मैच में सातवें नंबर पर भेजा गया. हालांकि, वह 7 गेंदों पर 9 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए. फैन्स सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि रसेल को इतना नीचे क्यों उतारा गया. रसेल को बैटिंग ऑर्डर में ऊपर भेजकर उन्हें और गेंद खेलने का मौका दिया जाना चाहिए था. फैन्स को केकेआर की ये रणनीति समझ नहीं आई. 

बता दें कि रसेल सीएसके के खिलाफ मुकाबले में तब क्रीज पर उतरे थे जब केकेआर का स्कोर 31-5 था. रसेल ने इसके बाद दिनेश कार्तिक के साथ 39 गेंदों पर 81 रनों की साझेदारी की. 

KKR की 6 विकेट से मिली मात 

वानखेड़े की पिच पर केकेआर ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 20 ओवरों में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 133 रन बनाए. केकेआर की ओर से राहुल त्रिपाठी ने सबसे ज्यादा 36 रन बनाए. राजस्थान की ओर से क्रिस मॉरिस ने 4 ओवरों में 23 रन देकर 4 विकेट झटके. जवाब में राजस्थान ने 134 रनों के लक्ष्य को 18.4 ओवरों में 4 विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. राजस्थान के कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने नाबाद 42 रनों की पारी खेली,

 

लेटेस्ट