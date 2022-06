IND vs ENG Virat Kohli: क्रिकेट फैन्स की डिमांड... इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ विराट कोहली संभालें टीम की कमान

Not sure but most probably Rishabh Pant will captain the team if rohit becomes unavailable.



Virat would be a far better option than Pant.@BCCI Pls let Virat lead the team for one last tym..He deserves the historic TEST victory🇮🇳



Get Well Soon Ro !!💪#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/K2nxkDoG0c