IPL 2025 में CSK रही फिसड्डी, लेकिन इन 5 खिलाड़ियों का रहा जलवा, एक को बताया जा रहा अगला धोनी

Pure Yellove, put into words! 💛✍️



A Superfan's poem for us, here's Dewald reciting it to make his wish a reality! ✨

Got a wish? Send it to us at https://t.co/GNjiqwNWfM, and let’s make it happen!#WithYelloveFromCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/Zvn3AqaEf9