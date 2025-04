मुर्शिदाबाद हिंसा खतरे की घंटी है पूरे भारत के लिए, इसकी जड़ को समझना जरूरी है

Seedhi Baat No Bakwas.

Appeasement Clear Hai.



"Didi is at our mercy, we are not at Didi's mercy."



Mamata Banerjee is riding a tiger, which will devour her if she doesn't toe the line of the radicals.

She is not an Administrator at the helm of affairs, she has turned herself… pic.twitter.com/iBVzD4mnZF