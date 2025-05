पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के बाद सीमावर्ती जिलों में सतर्कता, भारतीय सेना का पंजाब में ब्लैकआउट रिहर्सल

#WATCH | Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station says, "The blackout was done from 9 PM to 9:30 PM. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with their light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully… https://t.co/H4sZhgrAyE pic.twitter.com/pGd75RNUDv