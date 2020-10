बंगाल में NDA को झटका, GJM ने छोड़ा साथ, ममता संग चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung seen in Salt Lake, Kolkata today.



He was charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with grenade attack at Kalimpong Police Station & explosion in Darjeeling's Chowk Bazaar area in 2017 and had been absconding. pic.twitter.com/CjQzAw8JgX