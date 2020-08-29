ब्लैक पैंथर एक्टर चैडविक बोसमैन के निधन पर मार्वल स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.

