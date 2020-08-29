scorecardresearch
 

ब्लैक पैंथर एक्टर चैडविक बोसमैन के निधन पर मार्वल स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से लेकर दुनियाभर में चैडविक बोसमैन के जाने का शोक पसर गया है. चैडविक के नाम से RIP King, RIP Legend, #ChadwickBoseman, #BlackPanther जैसे तमाम हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैन्स अपने फेवरेट सुपरहीरो और एक्टर के जाने पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. चैडविक संग काम कर चुके मार्वल के एक्टर और अन्य हॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी दुख जताया है.

मार्वल यूनिवर्स की सुपरहीरो फिल्मों में ब्लैक पैंथर का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर चैडविक बोसमैन का कोलन कैंसर से निधन हो गया. चैडविक के परिवार ने उनके अकाउंट से ट्वीट करके इस खबर की पुष्टि की है. उन्होंने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, "साल 2016 में चैडविक को स्टेज 3 कोलन कैंसर डायग्नोस हुआ था और वो पिछले चार सालों से इस बीमारी से लड़ रहा था जिस दौरान ये स्टेज 4 में बदल गई."

चैडविक के परिवार ने आगे लिखा, "एक सच्चा फाइटर, चैडविक इस सबसे होकर गुजरा, और बहुत सी फिल्मों में काम किया जिनमें आपने उसे बहुत सारा प्यार दिया. मार्शल से लेकर डा 5 ब्लड तक और अगस्त विल्सन की मा रेनी की ब्लैक बॉटम और बहुत सारी ऐसी फिल्में. ये सारी फिल्में उसने बेहिसाब सर्जरियों और कीमोथैरिपी के दौरान की थीं."

"उसके लिए किंग ट'चाला को ब्लैक पैंथर के रूप में जीवित कर देना सम्मान की बात थी. उसने अपने घर में, अपनी पत्नी और अपने परिवार की मौजूदगी में आखिरी सांस ली. परिवार आपके प्यार और प्रार्थनाओं के लिए आपका शुक्रिया अदा करता है और उम्मीद करता है कि इस दुख के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे." चैडविक के परिवार द्वारा किए गए इस ट्वीट पर ढेरों रीट्वीट और रिप्लाई फैन्स ने किए हैं.

इसी के साथ हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से लेकर दुनियाभर में चैडविक बोसमैन के जाने का शोक पसर गया है. चैडविक के नाम से RIP King, RIP Legend, #ChadwickBoseman, #BlackPanther जैसे तमाम हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैन्स अपने फेवरेट सुपरहीरो और एक्टर के जाने पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में चैडविक संग काम कर चुके मार्वल के एक्टर और अन्य हॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी दुख जताया है. स्टार्स जैसे मार्क रफलो, क्रिस एवांस, क्रिस हेम्सवर्थ संग अन्य स्टार्स ने इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर पर पोस्ट शेयर कर एक्टर के बारे में चांद शब्द कहे.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m so shocked and sad.. RIP Chadwick 💔💔💔 I’m sending my condolences to all the family..

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

 

बॉलीवुड ने भी जताया दुख

चैडविक बोसमैन के जाने पर बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. स्टार्स जैसे करीना कपूर खान, अर्जुन कपूर, अनुष्का शर्मा संग अन्य ने ब्लैक पैंथर एक्टर को याद किया और श्रद्धांजलि दी. साउथ के स्टार्स ने भी दुख जताया. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏 #WakandaForever #OmShanti

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने किया पोस्ट
अर्जुन कपूर ने किया पोस्ट
अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया पोस्ट
करीना कपूर खान ने किया पोस्ट
रणवीर सिंह ने किया पोस्ट

बता दें कि चैडविक बोसमैन ने मार्वल की फिल्मों कैप्टन अमेरिका: सिविल वॉर, एवेंजर्स इनफिनिटी वॉर, एवेंजर्स एंडगेम और ब्लैक पैंथर में वकांडा के सुपरहीरो ब्लैक पैंथर का रोल निभाया था. इसके अलावा उनकी फिल्में 21 ब्रिजेस, दा 5 ब्लड्स, 42, मार्शल भी सिनेमा लवर्स के बीच फेमस रही हैं.


 

लेटेस्ट