ब्लैक पैंथर एक्टर चैडविक बोसमैन के निधन पर मार्वल स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

मार्वल यूनिवर्स की सुपरहीरो फिल्मों में ब्लैक पैंथर का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर चैडविक बोसमैन का कोलन कैंसर से निधन हो गया. चैडविक के परिवार ने उनके अकाउंट से ट्वीट करके इस खबर की पुष्टि की है. उन्होंने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, "साल 2016 में चैडविक को स्टेज 3 कोलन कैंसर डायग्नोस हुआ था और वो पिछले चार सालों से इस बीमारी से लड़ रहा था जिस दौरान ये स्टेज 4 में बदल गई."
चैडविक के परिवार ने आगे लिखा, "एक सच्चा फाइटर, चैडविक इस सबसे होकर गुजरा, और बहुत सी फिल्मों में काम किया जिनमें आपने उसे बहुत सारा प्यार दिया. मार्शल से लेकर डा 5 ब्लड तक और अगस्त विल्सन की मा रेनी की ब्लैक बॉटम और बहुत सारी ऐसी फिल्में. ये सारी फिल्में उसने बेहिसाब सर्जरियों और कीमोथैरिपी के दौरान की थीं."
August 29, 2020
"उसके लिए किंग ट'चाला को ब्लैक पैंथर के रूप में जीवित कर देना सम्मान की बात थी. उसने अपने घर में, अपनी पत्नी और अपने परिवार की मौजूदगी में आखिरी सांस ली. परिवार आपके प्यार और प्रार्थनाओं के लिए आपका शुक्रिया अदा करता है और उम्मीद करता है कि इस दुख के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे." चैडविक के परिवार द्वारा किए गए इस ट्वीट पर ढेरों रीट्वीट और रिप्लाई फैन्स ने किए हैं.
इसी के साथ हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से लेकर दुनियाभर में चैडविक बोसमैन के जाने का शोक पसर गया है. चैडविक के नाम से RIP King, RIP Legend, #ChadwickBoseman, #BlackPanther जैसे तमाम हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैन्स अपने फेवरेट सुपरहीरो और एक्टर के जाने पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में चैडविक संग काम कर चुके मार्वल के एक्टर और अन्य हॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी दुख जताया है. स्टार्स जैसे मार्क रफलो, क्रिस एवांस, क्रिस हेम्सवर्थ संग अन्य स्टार्स ने इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर पर पोस्ट शेयर कर एक्टर के बारे में चांद शब्द कहे.
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020
बॉलीवुड ने भी जताया दुख
चैडविक बोसमैन के जाने पर बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. स्टार्स जैसे करीना कपूर खान, अर्जुन कपूर, अनुष्का शर्मा संग अन्य ने ब्लैक पैंथर एक्टर को याद किया और श्रद्धांजलि दी. साउथ के स्टार्स ने भी दुख जताया.
Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #ChadwickBoseman passing away. Gone too soon! Rest In Peace King!#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/hO7KOk4XbV— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 29, 2020
#wakandaforever RIP #ChadwickBoseman #BlackPanther 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OktO9TqEDw— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 29, 2020
बता दें कि चैडविक बोसमैन ने मार्वल की फिल्मों कैप्टन अमेरिका: सिविल वॉर, एवेंजर्स इनफिनिटी वॉर, एवेंजर्स एंडगेम और ब्लैक पैंथर में वकांडा के सुपरहीरो ब्लैक पैंथर का रोल निभाया था. इसके अलावा उनकी फिल्में 21 ब्रिजेस, दा 5 ब्लड्स, 42, मार्शल भी सिनेमा लवर्स के बीच फेमस रही हैं.