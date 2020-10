जब अमिताभ बच्चन से मिले थे नन्हे अदनान सामी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई सालों पुरानी तस्वीर

#ThrowbackThursday In 1982, as a kid, I met @amitabhbachchan ji along with my brother Junaid for the first time in Dubai... Who knew that 20 years later, I would have the honour of working with him...I guess his hand on my shoulder had a subliminal blessing!!🙏💖😊 . #amitabhbachchan #adnansami #bollywood #actor #singer #india #throwbackthursday #throwback #memories #dubai #love

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld) on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT