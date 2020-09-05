अनुपम खेर से अजय देवगन तक, टीचर्स डे पर गुरुओं को किया नमन

How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄 In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you 🙏🏻 #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love

