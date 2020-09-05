अनुपम खेर से अजय देवगन तक, टीचर्स डे पर गुरुओं को किया नमन

टीचर्स डे के मौके पर हर कोई अपने गुरुओं को याद कर रहा है. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अपने टीचर्स और स्कूल के दिनों को याद कर रहे हैं. कई सारे सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं.
अनुपम ने शेयर की प्राइमरी स्कूल की तस्वीर
अनुपम खेर ने एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- “शिक्षक और सड़क दोनों एक जैसे होते हैं...खुद जहां हैं वहीं पर रहते हैं... मगर दूसरों को उनकी मंज़िल तक पहुंचा ही देते हैं.” ये मेरे प्राइमरी स्कूल की तस्वीर है और इस तस्वीर में हमारी हेड मिस्ट्रेस मिसेज़ बजाज और हमारी क्लास टीचर सुनीता मैडम है. इन्हें,उन तमाम टीचर्स और मेरी सबसे बड़ी टीचर्स ‘ज़िंदगी’ को मेरा शत शत प्रणाम जिन्होंने मेरे जीवन को हमेशा सत्य और परिश्रम की राह पर चलने की सीख दी.🙏🌺😍 #HappyTeachersDay.
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने भी पोस्ट के जरिए अपने टीचर्स को धन्यवाद दिया है. वहीं कई स्टार्स ने अपने माता-पिता के साथ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं और उन्हें अपना गुरु बताया है.
How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄 In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you 🙏🏻 #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love
त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव । त्वमेव बन्धुश्च सखा त्वमेव । त्वमेव विद्या द्रविणम् त्वमेव । त्वमेव सर्वम् मम देव देव ॥ You are the ones who have taught me the most important lessons of my life @narendranathtripathi30 @neelam.tripathi121 @priyanka_sameer_tiwari 😍🙏 Missing @aishwaryatripathi380 in the pics....but well you came the last...so better wish four of us on this day! 😜 #HappyTeachersDay #5thSeptember
Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Mr. Kundan Shah ❤️ On teachers day today I’d like to Thank 🙏 Mr. Shah for inspiring me, guiding me, helping me and for pushing me to become a better actor. For someone who had no formal training in acting, working with Mr. Shah was a Master class. I will forever be Indebted to him. May his soul rest in peace. I love you Mr.Shah❤️ #Respect #Happyteachersday #Grateful #Missyou #Shalu #Dilhaitumhara #shoot #memories #ting
As a child my mother taught me not only English , maths , science but also the most imp subject that of Moral Values ... I always feel proud of my values & the credit goes to u mamma .... she taught me & she continues to teach me 🙏 Happy teachers Day to my Bestest Teacher #mamma
Thank you to all my teachers 🙏🏻 Will never forget how each one of you made me feel, how you assisted me in learning to think, discover, the way you sparked my curiosity and built a foundation of love and generosity. I am because you are ❤️🙏🏻 And Mamma for being my first, best and life long teacher @deepamirza. #TeachersDay2020