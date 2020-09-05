scorecardresearch
 

अनुपम खेर से अजय देवगन तक, टीचर्स डे पर गुरुओं को किया नमन

टीचर्स डे के मौके पर हर कोई अपने गुरुओं को याद कर रहा है. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अपने टीचर्स और स्कूल के दिनों को याद कर रहे हैं. कई सारे सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं. 

अनुपम ने शेयर की प्राइमरी स्कूल की तस्वीर 


अनुपम खेर ने एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- “शिक्षक और सड़क दोनों एक जैसे होते हैं...खुद जहां हैं वहीं पर रहते हैं... मगर दूसरों को उनकी मंज़िल तक पहुंचा ही देते हैं.” ये मेरे प्राइमरी स्कूल की तस्वीर है और इस तस्वीर में हमारी हेड मिस्ट्रेस मिसेज़ बजाज और हमारी क्लास टीचर सुनीता मैडम है. इन्हें,उन तमाम टीचर्स और मेरी सबसे बड़ी टीचर्स ‘ज़िंदगी’ को मेरा शत शत प्रणाम जिन्होंने मेरे जीवन को हमेशा सत्य और परिश्रम की राह पर चलने की सीख दी.🙏🌺😍 #HappyTeachersDay.

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने भी पोस्ट के जरिए अपने टीचर्स को धन्यवाद दिया है. वहीं कई स्टार्स ने अपने माता-पिता के साथ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं और उन्हें अपना गुरु बताया है.

अजय देवगन ने कैमरे के साथ फोटो शेयर की. उन्होंने लिखा- टीचर्स डे पर मैं कैमरे को सैल्यूट करता हूं. मैंने ये महसूस किया है कि जिस भी वक्त में इसके पीछे रहता हूं, कुछ न कुछ नया सीखता हूं. ये लगातार चल रहा प्रोसेस है.
 
वहीं सोनू सूद ने अपनी मां की फोटो शेयर की. मां की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा- तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकला हूं मां. मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर. इसी के साथ दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी, दिया मिर्जा, रवीना टंडन, कंगना रनौत जैसे कई सितारों ने टीचर्स डे पर पोस्ट शेयर की है.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

