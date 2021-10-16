Sardar Udham Review: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ने किया कमाल, यूजर्स कर रहे तारीफ

विक्की कौशल की फिल्म Sardar Udham रिलीज हो चुकी है और इंटरनेट पर इसके खूब चर्चे हो रहे हैं. फिल्म में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी सरदार उधम सिंह की जिंदगी को दिखाया गया है. सरदार उधम सिंह ने जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड का बदला ब्रिटिश जनरल से लिया था. फिल्म में विक्की कौशल ने उधम सिंह के किरदार को निभाया है. आइए जानें जनता ने इस फिल्म के लिए क्या कहा.

इंटरनेट पर हो रहे फिल्म के चर्चे

ट्विटर पर सरदार उधम फिल्म ट्रेंड कर रही है. एक तरफ फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग के चर्चे हो रहे हैं, तो दूसरी तरफ सभी फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिव्यू शेयर कर रहे हैं. कुछ दर्शकों को विक्की कौशल की यह फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि फिल्म में दिखाया जलियांवाला बाग का सीन रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला है.

वहीं कुछ का कहना है कि भगत सिंह की बायोपिक के सामने फिल्म सरदार उधम कुछ फीकी पड़ गई है. वैसे कई यूजर्स विक्की कौशल की परफॉरमेंस और शूजित सरकार के निर्देशन की तारीफ भी कर रहे हैं. फिल्म डायलॉग भी दर्शकों के दिल में घर कर गए हैं. पढ़ें यूजर्स के लिए ट्वीट -

#Sardarudham is a traffic biopic which showcase of colonial era in a different manner.But the long drawn out feeling of narrative plays the spoilsport barring that sardam udham is MUST WACTH ONE to know the sacrifice made by our ancestor. pic.twitter.com/jqlryhkBup — 𝙿𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙴𝙴𝚃𝙷 𝚁𝙴𝙳𝙳𝚈 (@praneethreddy33) October 16, 2021

What amazing geniuses Shoojit Sircar and @vickykaushal09 are.

Awestruck by this masterpiece #SardarUdham .

Dussehra just got whole lot special. 🎉 — Kartikeya Pandey (@the_kp_factor) October 15, 2021

#SardarUdham - Fantastic 1st half with good 2nd half.#RiteshShah's Hard hitting Dialogues,#ShoojitSircar's Stunning Non Linear presentation, also ignites the revolutionary thoughts in the audience mind as well. #VickyKaushal is terrific in his space.



2021 Bollywood's Best

3.5/5 — Nene 🔔 (@ThisisHarsha_) October 15, 2021

Years of hard-work. It shows. So many details. A long movie but authentic and true. This was needed. This movie will be cemented in the history of Indian films. @vickykaushal09 @ronnielahiri #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime #VickyKaushal — Pri (@Pri28293888) October 15, 2021

#SardarUdham must watch for the 2nd half. First half is messy with the continuous back and forth in time. The film really just elevates onto another level after the court hearing. Vicky Kaushal with one of the best performances of the year. — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) October 15, 2021

#SardarUdham



What a brilliant film made by #ShoojitSircar on a revolutionary #SardarUdhamSingh . Jallianwala Bagh masaccare scene had me in goosebump. It's bold and emotional. @vickykaushal09 is outstanding (as always) in titular role. Film streaming on @PrimeVideoIN . — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) October 15, 2021

Had expected so much more from #SardarUdham, unnecessarily long and doesnt capture the sentiment of freedom struggle very well. Probably #LegendOfBhagatSingh has set such standards which are difficult to match. Despite the slow script, Vicky Kaushal does a great job! — Aaditya भारत (བྷཱ་རཏ) Tiwari (@aadityahbti) October 15, 2021

#SardarUdham ✊🏼 what class film and a film for class filmy goers, Vicky is following footprints of imran Khan in bollywood. Such a gem. Look at his films and line-ups, OG superstar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/NlPLPTAG8a — ManU (@Manusharps) October 15, 2021

डायरेक्टर शूजित सरकार ने फिल्म सरदार उधम के लिए बताया था कि वह इस फिल्म को 21 सालों से बनाना चाहते थे. अब जब यह आ गई है तो दर्शकों का प्यार इसे मिल रहा है. फिल्म में विक्की कौशल के साथ अमोल पराशर और बनिता संधू ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है. फिल्म सरदार उधम, उधम सिंह के जीवन और उसमें होने वाले वाकयों को दर्शाती है.