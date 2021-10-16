scorecardresearch
 

Sardar Udham Review: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ने किया कमाल, यूजर्स कर रहे तारीफ

फिल्म सरदार उधम में विक्की कौशल फिल्म सरदार उधम में विक्की कौशल
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • विक्की कौशल की फिल्म रिलीज
  • दर्शकों को पसंद आई सरदार उधम
  • ट्विटर पर हो रही फिल्म की चर्चा

विक्की कौशल की फिल्म Sardar Udham रिलीज हो चुकी है और इंटरनेट पर इसके खूब चर्चे हो रहे हैं. फिल्म में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी सरदार उधम सिंह की जिंदगी को दिखाया गया है. सरदार उधम सिंह ने जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड का बदला ब्रिटिश जनरल से लिया था. फिल्म में विक्की कौशल ने उधम सिंह के किरदार को निभाया है. आइए जानें जनता ने इस फिल्म के लिए क्या कहा.

इंटरनेट पर हो रहे फिल्म के चर्चे

ट्विटर पर सरदार उधम फिल्म ट्रेंड कर रही है. एक तरफ फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग के चर्चे हो रहे हैं, तो दूसरी तरफ सभी फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिव्यू शेयर कर रहे हैं. कुछ दर्शकों को विक्की कौशल की यह फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि फिल्म में दिखाया जलियांवाला बाग का सीन रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला है. 

वहीं कुछ का कहना है कि भगत सिंह की बायोपिक के सामने फिल्म सरदार उधम कुछ फीकी पड़ गई है. वैसे कई यूजर्स विक्की कौशल की परफॉरमेंस और शूजित सरकार के निर्देशन की तारीफ भी कर रहे हैं. फिल्म डायलॉग भी दर्शकों के दिल में घर कर गए हैं. पढ़ें यूजर्स के लिए ट्वीट -

डायरेक्टर शूजित सरकार ने फिल्म सरदार उधम के लिए बताया था कि वह इस फिल्म को 21 सालों से बनाना चाहते थे. अब जब यह आ गई है तो दर्शकों का प्यार इसे मिल रहा है. फिल्म में विक्की कौशल के साथ अमोल पराशर और बनिता संधू ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है. फिल्म सरदार उधम, उधम सिंह के जीवन और उसमें होने वाले वाकयों को दर्शाती है. 

 

