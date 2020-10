चाय के साथ क्या खाना पसंद करती हैं मीरा राजपूत, तस्वीर देख फैंस हुए इम्प्रेस

Craft is an heirloom and the craftsmen, they are the true heirs to our country’s tradition. I grew up watching my mother cherish her wardrobe; beautiful heirloom pieces of craft that became more special with each passing year. Indian crafts have a language of their own. It is a bond between our past, our present and our future. It is also a way to contribute to the lives of countless artisans who are the backbone of our country and whose lives are threatened, everyday. This conversation needs to grow, and it can only grow if we all come together to pledge our support. We celebrate the women of the SEWA community, whose skilful hands embroidered the outfits from @anitadongregrassroot. @anitadongre’s passion and drive to revive and keep this craft alive is truly commendable. #ToIndiaWithLove @vogueindia @anitadongregrassroot @give_india

