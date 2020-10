जया के थाली बयान पर कंगना का तंज, 'मैंने बॉलीवुड को पहली एक्शन हीरोइन दी'

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️

