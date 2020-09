62 साल कीं वो डांसिंग दादी जिन्हें देखकर फिदा हो गए कोरियोग्राफर टेरेंस भी!

Presenting another performance for you all. Not my forte but tried my level best. Of course @priyankachopra & @deepikapadukone did way way better than this that’s why we all love both of them. Hope you will enjoy this atleast a little. So just follow your passion, do what makes you happy And keep trying new things. Lastly, keep spreading positivity and love around you. Stay happy and safe🙏🏻✌️ #pinga #bajiraomastani #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra 🤗❤️🙏🏻 #dance #bollywood #ageisjustanumber

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma) on Sep 19, 2020 at 10:27am PDT