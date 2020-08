अनुपम खेर की शादी के 35 साल, किरण के नाम लिखा नोट- तुम्हारे लिए हमेशा मौजूद हूं

Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary

