ना फिल्में, ना मॉडलिंग, इस फील्ड में करियर बनाना चाहती थीं ऐश्वर्या

🥰HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA💝🤗✨MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always 🙏🌟💖✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 11, 2020 at 11:41am PDT