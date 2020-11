नेपोटिज्म पर बोले अभिषेक, 'मैंने पापा के लिए फिल्म बनाई, उन्होंने मेरे लिए नहीं'

Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT