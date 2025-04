दिल्ली के पॉश इलाके में डकैती की साजिश, कुख्यात गोगी गैंग के तीन गुर्गे गिरफ्तार

CRIME BRANCH, NDR ARRESTS 3 GOGI GANG MEMBERS

Big hit to organized crime!



The Crime Branch, NDR, has caught 3 active members of the Gogi Gang in a quick and well-planned operation.



Items recovered:

•1 modern semi-automatic pistol

•2 country-made pistols

•5 live bullets

•1… pic.twitter.com/d2ZBnhzZ0r