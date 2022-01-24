'जब तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के आगे आ गए MS Dhoni', Ad Video हुआ वायरल

एजुकेशन कंपनी Unacademy का एक विज्ञापन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. इस वीडियो में क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी शानदार एक्शन परफॉर्म करते नजर आते हैं. @unacademy की ओर से ट्वीट किए जाने के कुछ ही घंटे में इस वीडियो को 10 लाख से अधिक लोग देख चुके हैं. वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन लिखा गया है- लक्ष्य पर निगाहें और हर बाधा को तोड़ने का संकल्प... यही वो चीज है जो किसी को चैंपियन बनाता है! International Day of Education के मौके पर, इस बात को नोट कर लें कि कठिन समय के दौरान पाठ संख्या 7 को जरूर याद कर लें...
वीडियो में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ट्रेन से भी तेज भागते दिखाई देते हैं. Unacademy के फाउंडर Gaurav Munjal ने बताया है कि इस वीडियो को तैयार करने में करीब एक साल का वक्त लगा है.
Eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier makes a champion! This International Day of Education, make a note to remember Lesson No 7 during tough times. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/dFJTC5s1vQ— Unacademy (@unacademy) January 24, 2022
वीडियो पर सैकड़ों लोगों ने कमेन्ट भी किया है. कई लोगों ने धोनी के परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. वीडियो पर फिल्म मेकर BVS Ravi ने ट्वीट किया कि इस कहानी में धोनी के अलावा और कौन मैच कर सकता है! @supersiri20 ने लिखा - Wow Awesome @msdhoni... The Living Legend. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. वहीं, राइटर Sanjeev Sanyal ने लिखा कि क्या ये सीमेंट का विज्ञापन है?
After a while, an ad has come making the best use of another brand! MS Dhoni is a brand well utilised!— Pranav Gaur (@PranavGaur) January 24, 2022
Not to miss the train reference of the ex-railways employee! Very well communicated #unacademy https://t.co/QKBdW2xXhr
Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make.— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) January 24, 2022
Lesson No. 7 https://t.co/b2TNY46UGD
Fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/5eoyEsVSsD— SAÎLÉSH_MSDIAÑ 🇮🇳 #CSK💛 (@SAILESH_9807001) January 24, 2022
What an inspiration #Mahi is for everyone! Such humble roots, nothing but talent and aspirations to start with… and the “seekhane ki chah”— Akshhaye Pasarkar (@akshhaye) January 24, 2022
Result - Dizzying heights of greatness! https://t.co/ILg1RNFOPI
Captain cool is looking so cool knocking it out of the park— iam@subhkool (💙SidNaaz❤) (@dazzler_hike) January 24, 2022
Gr8 spectacle ,visual and motivational mssg #MSDhoni #DhoniUnacademyFilm https://t.co/8yzYUC1Cyt
From Inspiring youth on field to Inspiring youth on learning platform..Yes,He has come a long way ❤️🇮🇳#Dhoniunacademyfilm https://t.co/TLnN2ZGXEj— Sonal.Chitodiya (@SonalChitodiya) January 24, 2022
It's always an emotional ride to watch Mahi on our screens, the man who has taught millions that no barrier is unbreakable.— ShikhaRai🍁✍️🇮🇳 (@mahifangirl07) January 24, 2022
What a great film by @Unacademy with such a vital message!#DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 https://t.co/RI929K2SVH
@msdhoni is known to push his limits and overcome every challenge! Interesting way to inspire today's youth! What a legend, what a film! #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 🔥💥 https://t.co/x8E0c9M9JL— Satya (@kinu_96) January 24, 2022