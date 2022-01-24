'जब तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के आगे आ गए MS Dhoni', Ad Video हुआ वायरल

एजुकेशन कंपनी Unacademy का एक विज्ञापन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. इस वीडियो में क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी शानदार एक्शन परफॉर्म करते नजर आते हैं. @unacademy की ओर से ट्वीट किए जाने के कुछ ही घंटे में इस वीडियो को 10 लाख से अधिक लोग देख चुके हैं. वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन लिखा गया है- लक्ष्य पर निगाहें और हर बाधा को तोड़ने का संकल्प... यही वो चीज है जो किसी को चैंपियन बनाता है! International Day of Education के मौके पर, इस बात को नोट कर लें कि कठिन समय के दौरान पाठ संख्या 7 को जरूर याद कर लें...

वीडियो में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ट्रेन से भी तेज भागते दिखाई देते हैं. Unacademy के फाउंडर Gaurav Munjal ने बताया है कि इस वीडियो को तैयार करने में करीब एक साल का वक्त लगा है.

Eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier makes a champion! This International Day of Education, make a note to remember Lesson No 7 during tough times. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/dFJTC5s1vQ — Unacademy (@unacademy) January 24, 2022

वीडियो पर सैकड़ों लोगों ने कमेन्ट भी किया है. कई लोगों ने धोनी के परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. वीडियो पर फिल्म मेकर BVS Ravi ने ट्वीट किया कि इस कहानी में धोनी के अलावा और कौन मैच कर सकता है! @supersiri20 ने लिखा - Wow Awesome @msdhoni... The Living Legend. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. वहीं, राइटर Sanjeev Sanyal ने लिखा कि क्या ये सीमेंट का विज्ञापन है?

After a while, an ad has come making the best use of another brand! MS Dhoni is a brand well utilised!

Not to miss the train reference of the ex-railways employee! Very well communicated #unacademy https://t.co/QKBdW2xXhr — Pranav Gaur (@PranavGaur) January 24, 2022

Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make.



Lesson No. 7 https://t.co/b2TNY46UGD — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) January 24, 2022

