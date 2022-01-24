scorecardresearch
 

'जब तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के आगे आ गए MS Dhoni', Ad Video हुआ वायरल

वीडियो में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ट्रेन से भी तेज भागते दिखाई देते हैं. Unacademy के फाउंडर Gaurav Munjal ने बताया है कि इस वीडियो को तैयार करने में करीब एक साल का वक्त लगा है. 

एजुकेशन कंपनी Unacademy का एक विज्ञापन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. इस वीडियो में क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी शानदार एक्शन परफॉर्म करते नजर आते हैं. @unacademy की ओर से ट्वीट किए जाने के कुछ ही घंटे में इस वीडियो को 10 लाख से अधिक लोग देख चुके हैं. वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन लिखा गया है- लक्ष्य पर निगाहें और हर बाधा को तोड़ने का संकल्प... यही वो चीज है जो किसी को चैंपियन बनाता है! International Day of Education के मौके पर, इस बात को नोट कर लें कि कठिन समय के दौरान पाठ संख्या 7 को जरूर याद कर लें...

वीडियो पर सैकड़ों लोगों ने कमेन्ट भी किया है. कई लोगों ने धोनी के परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. वीडियो पर फिल्म मेकर BVS Ravi ने ट्वीट किया कि इस कहानी में धोनी के अलावा और कौन मैच कर सकता है! @supersiri20 ने लिखा - Wow Awesome @msdhoni... The Living Legend. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. वहीं, राइटर Sanjeev Sanyal ने लिखा कि क्या ये सीमेंट का विज्ञापन है?

