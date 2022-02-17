Amazon दे रहा है आपको 20 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, बस करना होगा ये आसान काम

Amazon App Quiz के जरिए आप इनाम जीत सकते हैं. आज Amazon आपको 20 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये इनाम आपके Amazon Pay Balance में दिया जाएगा. इसके लिए आप केवल क्विज में भाग लेकर पांच सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं.

आपको बता दें कि Amazon पर रोज क्विज का आयोजन किया जाता है. इसके जरिए इनाम दिया जाता है. आज यानी 17 फरवरी को इनाम की राशि 20,000 रुपये है. इसमें विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए किया जाता है.

Quiz खेलने का तरीका

आज के विनर के बारे में कल बताया जाएगा. Amazon डेली क्विज खेलने के लिए आपके फोन में ऐमेजॉन ऐप होना चाहिए. Amazon ऐप में आप लॉगिन करने के बाद फन सेक्शन में जाएं. यहां पर आपको डेली ऐप क्विज के सेक्शन में जाना होगा.

डेली क्विज के सेक्शन में पांच सवालों के जवाब देकर आप इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो जाते हैं. यहां पर आपको आज के सवाल और उसके जवाब के बारे में बता रहे हैं.

1. Which Indian cooperative has been ranked 'number one Cooperative' among the top 300 cooperatives in the world?

जवाब- IFFCO

2. Which country recently ordered 80 Rafale fighter jets from France, the largest order ever for the warplane?

जवाब- UAE

3. Beyond EPICA project started with the aim of drilling for and recovering what from up to 1.5 Million years ago in Antarctica?

जवाब- Ice

4. Who among these is one of the co-founders of this app?

जवाब- Kevin Systrom

5. Kano Jigoro Shihan was the founder of which Japanese martial art, that was the first martial art to become an official sport here?

जवाब- Judo