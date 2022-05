South Africa Tour of India: भारत के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए साउथ अफ्रीकी टीम का ऐलान, इन खिलाड़ियों को मिली जगह

PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️



Tristan Stubbs receives his maiden call-up 💪

Anrich Nortje is back 👌

India, here we come 🇮🇳



Full squad 🔗 https://t.co/uEyuaqKmXf#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iQUf21zLrB