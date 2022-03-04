scorecardresearch
 

PAK vs AUS: पेशावर ब्लास्ट... फैन्स आहत, कहीं पाकिस्तान दौरा छोड़कर लौट न जाए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को पाकिस्तान दौरे पर तीन टेस्ट, तीन वनडे और एक टी20 की सीरीज खेलना है. इसका पहला मैच 4 मार्च से रावलपिंडी में खेला जा रहा है. इसी दिन पेशावर में बम ब्लास्ट हुए...

AUS vs PAK Series (Twitter) AUS vs PAK Series (Twitter)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम का पाकिस्तान दौरा
  • दोनों टीम के बीच पहला टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है
  • इसी बीच पेशावर में आतंकी हमला हुआ

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के लिए 3 मार्च 2009 का दिन 'ब्लैक डे' साबित हुआ था. उस दिन लाहौर में श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट टीम की बस पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया था, जिसका खामियाजा पाकिस्तान को अब तक भुगतना पड़ रहा है. न्यूजीलैंड और इंग्लैंड की टीमों ने पाकिस्तान का दौरा ही रद्द कर दिया था. 

अब 24 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आई है, तो एक और ब्लास्ट ने मुश्किलों के बादल ला दिए हैं. दरअसल, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को पाकिस्तान दौरे पर तीन टेस्ट, तीन वनडे और एक टी20 की सीरीज खेलना है. इसका पहला मैच 4 मार्च से रावलपिंडी में खेला जा रहा है.

पेशावर की मस्जिद में आत्मघाती हमला, 30 मरे

4 मार्च को ही रावलपिंडी से करीब 200 किमी दूर पेशावर की एक मस्जिद में आत्मघाती (आतंकी) हमला हो गया, जिसमें 30 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है. वहीं, 50 लोग जख्मी बताए जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में अब क्रिकेट फैन्स को यह डर सताने लगा है कि कहीं सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम भी दौरा बीच में ही छोड़कर लौट न जाए.

'ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को वापस लौट जाना चाहिए'

एक यूजर ने लिखा- पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में बम ब्लास्ट, 30 लोग मरे, यह सब ऑस्ट्रेलिया-पाकिस्तान सीरीज के पहले दिन हुआ. ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेट टीम, प्लीज अपने परिवार के लिए उस देश को छोड़ दीजिए. सब सुरक्षित रहिए. वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- पाकिस्तान में कल भी एक मस्जिद में हमला हुआ था, जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों की जान गई थी. पाकिस्तान में हर दिन आतंकी हमले हो रहे हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को दौरा रद्द कर वापस लौट जाना चाहिए.

पाकिस्तानियों के लिए दिल तोड़ने वाली घटना

दूसरी तरफ, एक पाकिस्तानी यूजर ने लिखा- एक तरफ 24 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आई है. दोनों टीम के बीच टेस्ट, टी20 और वनडे की सीरीज होना है. आज (4 मार्च) से दोनों टीम के बीच पहला टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है. दूसरी तरफ पेशावर में बम धमाके हो गए हैं. यह दिल तोड़ने वाली घटना है.

 

