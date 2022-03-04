PAK vs AUS: पेशावर ब्लास्ट... फैन्स आहत, कहीं पाकिस्तान दौरा छोड़कर लौट न जाए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के लिए 3 मार्च 2009 का दिन 'ब्लैक डे' साबित हुआ था. उस दिन लाहौर में श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट टीम की बस पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया था, जिसका खामियाजा पाकिस्तान को अब तक भुगतना पड़ रहा है. न्यूजीलैंड और इंग्लैंड की टीमों ने पाकिस्तान का दौरा ही रद्द कर दिया था.

अब 24 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आई है, तो एक और ब्लास्ट ने मुश्किलों के बादल ला दिए हैं. दरअसल, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को पाकिस्तान दौरे पर तीन टेस्ट, तीन वनडे और एक टी20 की सीरीज खेलना है. इसका पहला मैच 4 मार्च से रावलपिंडी में खेला जा रहा है.

पेशावर की मस्जिद में आत्मघाती हमला, 30 मरे

4 मार्च को ही रावलपिंडी से करीब 200 किमी दूर पेशावर की एक मस्जिद में आत्मघाती (आतंकी) हमला हो गया, जिसमें 30 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है. वहीं, 50 लोग जख्मी बताए जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में अब क्रिकेट फैन्स को यह डर सताने लगा है कि कहीं सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम भी दौरा बीच में ही छोड़कर लौट न जाए.

Our Enemies are not happy

The Australian team in Pakistan

then blast

Australia will cancel tour

World will blame on Pakistan to fail in security

Pakistan not says against Russia

Pakistan may go in black list

This is the cause March 4, 2022

Bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar!

30 people killed! 🤯😔

It's only a first day of the series and then this happens!

Australian cricket team, please leave that country asap for your families ❤

Stay safe everyone 👍#PAKvsAUS #PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK #Australia #Pakistan — Vivek Das (@TheVivekDas) March 4, 2022

'ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को वापस लौट जाना चाहिए'

एक यूजर ने लिखा- पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में बम ब्लास्ट, 30 लोग मरे, यह सब ऑस्ट्रेलिया-पाकिस्तान सीरीज के पहले दिन हुआ. ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेट टीम, प्लीज अपने परिवार के लिए उस देश को छोड़ दीजिए. सब सुरक्षित रहिए. वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- पाकिस्तान में कल भी एक मस्जिद में हमला हुआ था, जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों की जान गई थी. पाकिस्तान में हर दिन आतंकी हमले हो रहे हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को दौरा रद्द कर वापस लौट जाना चाहिए.

#Australia tour of #Pakistan in real danger now might be postponed. #Australian team management will reconsider security scenario after #peshawar blast. — NisINDIAN (@nishantdindian) March 4, 2022

Australia cricket team should immediately cancel their pakistan tour after peshawar mosque bomb blast#pakistan#Peshawar#Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/pYjMfw4R5S — The LEGEND (@HELLO54530256) March 4, 2022

Mosque blast in Pakistan’s Peshawar on the first day of the test match between Australia and Pakistan. Prayers for the Australian cricket team who went ahead with the Pakistan tour despite precarious security situation @CricketAus #PAKvsAUS — Jinit Jain (@jinitjain08) March 4, 2022

पाकिस्तानियों के लिए दिल तोड़ने वाली घटना

दूसरी तरफ, एक पाकिस्तानी यूजर ने लिखा- एक तरफ 24 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आई है. दोनों टीम के बीच टेस्ट, टी20 और वनडे की सीरीज होना है. आज (4 मार्च) से दोनों टीम के बीच पहला टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है. दूसरी तरफ पेशावर में बम धमाके हो गए हैं. यह दिल तोड़ने वाली घटना है.

One side, after 24 years #Australia team came in Pakistan for One month test,t20,one day matches And today first test match playing #PAKvAUS and other side Bomb Blast in #Peshawar .. heart breaking 💔 March 4, 2022

Hundreds of people were killed in the bomb blast in Pakistan's mosque yesterday, terrorist incidents keep happening in Pakistan every day, Australia cricket team should go back after canceling the tour.@CricketAus — Kunal Priyadarshi (@KunalPr57691751) March 4, 2022