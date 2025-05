IND-W vs SL-W Final: स्मृति मंधाना की शतकीय पारी में दबी श्रीलंका... टीम इंडिया ने ट्राई सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

Victory by 9⃣7⃣ runs in the Final 🙌



Congratulations to #TeamIndia as they beat Sri Lanka to win the #WomensTriNationSeries2025 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/rVyie6SUw9#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/U1YCGD9Uw3