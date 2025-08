नाइटवॉचमैन आकाश दीप ने बल्ले से मचाई धूम... फिफ्टी जड़ी तो गौतम गंभीर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

Words fall short for a memorable knock! 👏🏻#TeamIndia's nightwatchman, #AkashDeep raises his first-ever Test fifty & the timing couldn't be better! 🙌🏻🇮🇳#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/3V6YCy3sHy pic.twitter.com/QPlnTUA5wy